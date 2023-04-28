Sports betting and online bingo: Why they are so popular are key differences between the two

Sports betting is hugely popular all over the world with millions of sporting enthusiasts placing bets on their favourite sports every week. However, other forms of gambling such as playing bingo are also increasing in popularity, both here and abroad. We take a look at sports betting, playing online bingo and discuss the key differences between the two forms of gambling.

Easily accessible

In the not too distant past, gamblers had to leave their homes and visit a physical betting shop or casino to have a flutter. Sports fans would need to visit their local high-street bookmaker if they wanted to place a bet on their favourite sports such as football, basketball or Tennis. It was even harder for bingo fans, as they’d need to find a dedicated bingo hall to enjoy their favourite pastime. Not every town or city would have one, so often people would have to travel long distances to play bingo.

However, with the rise of the internet and online gambling, it’s easy to see why betting on sports and playing bingo online has become so popular. The vast majority of sportsbooks and online casinos offer sports betting and bingo opportunities to their players. Technological advancements have meant that gambling is now easily accessible as gamblers can place bets on sports or play bingo at home on their laptop, at work on their computers or on the go via their smartphones.

Offers

These days, online casinos and bookmakers can entice gamblers to their sites and retain customers far more easily than before. They use welcome offers and loyalty bonuses to keep punters playing. You can now get bingo promotions on your phone or tablet using Slots Calendar and regular users will be rewarded free plays or other bonuses.

Likewise in sports betting, bookmakers give away bonuses such as free bets or enhanced odds to regular users. This is seem as a win-win for both parties as the customers gets free bets or better odds, while the bookie ensures they keep the gambler from moving to a competitor.

Key differences between sports betting and bingo

There are several key differences between the two forms of gambling. With sports betting, you need to have an in-depth knowledge of the sport you are betting on. For example, if betting on football you should know key information about both teams, the players, any injury or suspensions and the form of both clubs. Professional gamblers will do hours of research before placing bets on sports, while even casual fans should know the basics before parting ways with their money.

There are hundreds of different types of bets in sports betting so it can be complicated for beginners. If betting on Premier League football, you could bet on the final score, number of goals, number of corners, number of cards, first goal-scorer, last goal-scorer, and hundreds of other possible bets. You can even combine numerous individual bets to create an ‘accumulator’. The odds will increase exponentially, so it’s a far more risky type of bet, but the rewards are much greater if you win.

In sports betting, there are hundreds of different sports to bet on. And you can combine bets from different sports, making it a very exciting form of gambling.

With bingo, it’s far more straightforward and easy to play. Players don’t necessarily need any prior experience playing bingo and the rules are extremely easy to understand making it open to everyone. There is very little skill involved with bingo, and it’s seen as a fun form of gambling. Players just need to buy a ticket, mark the numbers as they are called out and keep a close eye on if they get a winning line.

Conclusion

Gambling is a huge industry with sports betting and online bingo two of the most popular forms of gambling. The internet has opened sports betting and online bingo to the masses throughout the world.

When betting on sports it’s important to understand the sport you are betting on and the different types of bets before placing any wagers. Bingo is far easier to understand and even a novice can get started with very little knowledge.

Both activities can be played with very little money up front, and are a fun past time if you only bet money you can afford to lose, so it’s easy to understand why they have become popular.

