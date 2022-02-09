By

The field of sports has been deemed impractical for quite a long time now. In the old times, many say that there’s “no way to make money out of sports” if you’re not in an international team or any equivalent.

In modern times, however, there are a lot of ways to earn money if you have a good background in sports. This is true even if you’re a foreigner looking for a new livelihood in a country. To support this, this article comes with the top 5 sport-related jobs for expats in the UK that you can check out.

Before we go on to the list, keep in mind that you need to go through legal matters before working in the UK officially. Consider talking to lawyers for immigration to ensure that you won’t get in trouble.

Moving back, here are the occupations you can apply for:

Player Development Coach

In simple terms, the role of a player development coach is to ensure that all of the players in a team are in good shape and will continue to be a good shape in the future. This involves keeping a close eye on the players’ performance and evaluating if they need improvements or any other changes.

It is also your job to develop a quality program that will help make the players better in their respective positions.

For reference, the average monthly salary of a player development coach comes up to around $5,000. You can apply to any institution or establishment that majors in managing sports teams.

Sports Advisor

Instead of paying full attention to sports-related activities, a sports advisor’s responsibility lies in helping players balance their academic and physical performance. Assist them in coming up with solutions on how they can be qualified for the upcoming sports events academic-wise and other similar concerns.

Basically, your role will revolve around ensuring that the student-athlete does not fail in both school and sports, which is a common issue without professional guidance.

A sports advisor earns an average of $8,000 a month. Note that factors like the scale of the institution you’re working for and how many students you handle will impact the pay.

Sports Academy Coach

From the name, a sports academy coach mainly teaches and handles sports-related activities in, but not limited to, schools and other academic institutions.

Depending on what your employer may require you, your roles may include managing and training a sports team, coming up with sports events and programs, and occasionally teaching for a Sports subject. Most of the time, however, teaching will only come as a side job, and you will be asked to focus more on training players.

A sports academy coach may expect an average of $3,000 a month for the pay. This is a much more common job since you can apply to any hiring school possible in the UK.

Swimming Attendant and Lifeguard

If you’re particularly into swimming, you can apply as a swimming attendant and lifeguard. It can be either of the two, but most of the time, these two roles are intertwined in the same career.

Evidently, your role as an attendant/lifeguard is to monitor a swimming-based establishment and ensure that every activity is done safely. It will also be your job to respond to emergencies like drowning, unforeseen cramps mid-water, and likes.

You can expect to earn around $2,000 a month in this career. The good thing about this is it can be either full-time or part-time, which makes it an ideal position for those who are still adjusting.

Sports Lifestyle Coach

The last on our list is a lifestyle coach. This is similar to a life coach, except that the former deals with giving advice and viable solutions regarding sports and fitness rather than general life. Still, it will deal with setting a sports-focused mindset.

For instance, a sports player may ask you how they can improve their performance in their respective fields and be a better team player. Your role is to make these things simpler for them.

A sports lifestyle coach can get paid $4,000 on a monthly average. Here, you also choose to work with an employer, usually an educational institution or sports establishment. If you have the capital, you can also open up your own clinic.

Summary

Make sure that your documents all comply with UK laws regarding immigration and employment. This is a must before choosing a specific job and submitting your resume to the employer.

Moreover, keep in mind that getting into any of the jobs above comes with several career development opportunities. If you want to fully climb up the ladder of success in the UK, then it’s best if you consider an application for leave to remain. This will let you work legally for an indefinite amount of time, which will definitely be a plus for employers in the selection process.