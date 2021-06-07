Six Reasons Sports Job Seekers Should Consider A Resume Writing Service

By

For many job seekers, especially sports enthusiasts, writing a resume can be a daunting task. You have to summarize your

entire professional and academic career into a single page. Since you have so little space, you

likely have a lot of questions you’re thinking about.

Should I include that one internship from college? Do I need to mention my most recent

employer? Do recruiters even care about this skill?

All of these questions can overwhelm even the most experienced of job seekers. If you’re having

trouble crafting your resume, fear not: there are professional resume writers available to help you

transform your application. They write, proofread, and conduct research to make sure you have

the highest chance at securing your next job.

Still not convinced? Read on for six reasons you may need a resume writer! Keep in mind, finding the right resume writer may be difficult, and it’s always good to do a thorough review of the best resume services that are available to you.

You’re not the best writer

Let’s face it: if you’re going into sports entertainment or as a semi-pro sports player, you probably didn’t focus too hard on those essays in college. And who could blame you? But that means you might have difficulty conveying what makes you an excellent candidate.

Since recruiters spend an average of six seconds looking at a resume, you must write it well.

Thankfully, professional resume services focus on one goal: telling the best version of you

possible. By selecting key action words and tailoring your resume to every job posting, these

professionals are able to tell an extremely convincing story about you to your future employer.

You don’t have enough free time

If you’re still employed and simultaneously searching for a new job, you don’t have all the time

in the world to spend hours working tirelessly on your resume. Looking for a new job can be

exhausting, and professional resume writers can immediately alleviate your stress.

After all, you should focus on spending more time doing the things you love, like hanging out

with friends, going for a walk, or even just watching TV. Don’t let crafting a perfect resume for

every job posting get in the way of doing what you love!

You worry the job market is too competitive

With more and more people entering the sports scene, the job market has become oversaturated

and competitive. You might worry your application can’t stand out among the thousands of other

resumes, and you’re not completely wrong.

According to Zety, corporate job openings receive 250 resumes on average. Guess how many of

those applicants get interviewed? 4-6. You have a two percent shot at just getting interviewed .

And if the employer only plans on hiring one candidate, you have a 0.4% chance at getting the

role.

To put this into perspective, Harvard’s acceptance rate rests at 5.2%.

You have to make sure your application stands out. Seeking help from a professional resume

writer will optimize your chances at being the one in 250 to receive a job offer.

You have to save money

Every day you spend searching for a job is another day without income. And if you lack

experience and struggle to even land interviews, you will keep wasting more time and money.

You might think spending money to get a job contradicts the point of finding a new career. After

all, you’re trying to make money and not spend it. However, paying a professional resume writer

to polish and refine your resume will not only help you save time, but a significant amount of

money in the long-run.

Think about it this way: would you rather spend $100 and receive a job offer in three weeks or

spend nothing and waste five months? The choice is clear: collaborating with a resume writer

will save you money.

You want to finally land your dream job

Like many job hunters, you probably have one sports company you would love to work at. You’ve used

their products for years, love their Instagram page, and know everything about them. Wouldn’t it

be great to just skip ahead to the interview portion so the employer can see how passionate you

are about their business?

Unfortunately, that’s not the reality we live in and your resume will either open or close the door

to your dream job.

If you’re serious about where you want to work, you need to pay attention to how you present

yourself on your resume. Professional resume services will guarantee you have the best chance at

landing an interview, where you’ll be able to express your love for the company to the recruiter

and, of course, get the job.

You want to impress your future employer

Whenever you do get hired (and with a resume writer, you most certainly will), your advisor will

often use your resume as an introduction to your colleagues. They might reference prior work

you’ve done in a team-wide email or praise you for successful projects.

Whatever the reason may be, wouldn’t it be great if your employer wanted to show off the

amazing candidate they hired? Ultimately, employees are a reflection of recruiters’ work. If they

hire someone with an exceptional resume, that demonstrates how great they are at their job.

By working with a professional, you will impress your employer and start your new job on the

right foot – which could even lead to accelerated promotions and moving up the corporate ladder.

Having established six reasons why you need a writer to create your resume, stop wasting time

and start researching professional resume services today!