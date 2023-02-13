Seven Sports Stars who have done their bit for Charity

Millions of people worldwide aspire to one day become star athletes, but only a tiny fraction of people achieve this goal. These athletes get to play their favorite sport every day, and they earn huge sums from their salaries and endorsements. This allows them to live a rich lifestyle, but most athletes recognize their good fortune and make it a point to give back. These are some of the world’s most generous athletes who have contributed to making the world a better place.

Cristiano Ronaldo – This football hero is well-known not just for his money but also as one of the most charitable players of his generation. Ronaldo has given money to support a cancer initiative in Portugal. He has also contributed to the publicity and funding of several philanthropic organizations. Poverty and hunger are two of the issues he advocates for.

Ronda Rousey – Rousey is a significant character in the world of charity because of her foundation, which contributes money to Didi Hirsch 501c3, which aids in their work in mental health services. She has also been involved in the Free Rice Campaign and founded the Gompers Judo program in 2009. Rousey’s stature in the sporting world is undeniable, and she continues to commit to critical societal concerns daily.

Serena Williams – Serena is involved with several worthwhile initiatives. As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, she advocates for children’s education in Asia. She also established the Serena Williams Foundation, which focuses on education by assisting children from low-income families to attend college, with funding also going toward legal aid for persons living in poverty. In addition, Serena’s charity has funded immunization programs in Ghana and schools in Kenya, as well as support for the Elton John Aids Foundation, the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, Hearts of Gold, and many other charities. She is a caring athlete who is dedicated to assisting those in need.

LeBron James – All-Star in the NBA LeBron James founded The LeBron James Family Foundation, which is primarily concerned with children. In 2015, he donated $41 million to help over a thousand children attend college. He has also paid for 5000 Ohio children and their families to visit an amusement park. Furthermore, LeBron contributed the revenues ($2.5 million) from the ESPN program “The Decision” regarding his relocation to the Miami Heat to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The goal of the group is to help create fair chances for all children through after-school mentoring and activities. In addition, Lebron and his wife provided furniture, helped replace roofs, improved the children’s work environment, and donated 1000 laptops to the club.

David Beckham – David Beckham, one of UNICEF’s most well-known ambassadors, has been involved with the organization for 17 years and has backed various high-profile initiatives. Throughout his long career, the former soccer hero has volunteered for multiple charitable organizations, including the NSPCC and Help For Heroes in the United Kingdom, as well as the Elton John AIDS Foundation. He and his wife, Victoria, even have their own charity. The Victoria and David Beckham Charitable Trust was established in 2002 by the high-powered couple to help sick and disabled children.

John Cena – John Cena is, without a doubt, one of the most well-known athletes in the world. The sportsman is also a full-time actor in the Hollywood industry and has amassed a sizable fortune, which he uses to give back to society. So it should be no surprise that John Cena is a generous philanthropist. He contributes to numerous causes and charities and often launches his own campaigns. John donates to organizations such as Be A Star, Rise Above Cancer, and, most notably, the Make-A-Wish Foundation. In 2015, he became the only celebrity to have granted over 500 wishes; by 2021, that number had risen to over 650 .