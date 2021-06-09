Review of Sportybet

By

Sportybet has earned quite a reputation for itself during the short period it has been serving African sports gamblers. Here, we shall look into its various aspects while also answering some commonly asked queries.

Limits and Odds

Sportybet is famous for offering excellent odds. The minimum stake for this betting platform is 1 GHS. You can place a maximum bet of 35,000 GHS while the maximum payout amount is 200,000 GHS.

Promo Offers

Here are various bonus offers available at Sportybet:

Multi-Bet Bonus

By placing bets on 3 or more selections, you can win a 350% bet boost. For this, you need to place bets with minimum odds of 1.20. Cashing out the stake entirely makes you disqualified, however.

Live Odds Boost

For select games, you can get enhanced odds for live and pre-match bets.

First Deposit Bonus

After registering on the website and making your first deposit, you can get a 150% bonus as well as a 100 GHS rebate on the deposit.

Additional Features

Apart from the bonuses, there are several features on this platform that enhance your gambling experience. Here are some of them:

Instant Cash-out

At Sportybet, you can cash out a minimum of 1 GHS, provided you haven’t placed the bet using gifts.

Odds Boost

With this feature, you can enjoy the best odds offered on the website.

Virtual Bets

Virtual games are all the rage these days and Sportybet has some of the best selections.

Jackpot

By making a Sportybet App download, you can win as much as 75,000 GHS in jackpot money.

Live Bets

On this platform, you can place bets on matches while they are still ongoing. You can also live-stream these games on the official website.

Cash-Out

The cash-out limits for single and multiple bets are ten and five, respectively. Automatic cash-out can be activated after you’ve placed a wager.

Mobile App

The Sportybet mobile app has a smooth interface and you can download the .apk file from the website itself.

FAQs

Here are some FAQs related to Sportybet:

How to contact Customer Support?

You can call them on 054013222 or use the live chat feature. Email and social media options are also available.

Is Sportybet secure?

Yes, the website has advanced security functionalities that keep your sensitive data safe.

What are the conditions for registration?

To register on the website, you must be a Ghanaian citizen and at least 18 years of age. You must also have a mobile phone.

How to download the app?

Visit the official website where you can find an icon at the top. Clicking on it will download the .apk file.

How much can you deposit?

The minimum and maximum deposit amounts are 1 GHS and 20,000 GHS, respectively.

Can I fund my account using Paybill?

You can make deposits via Paybill by dialing *711*222# and specifying the amount.

What are the accepted payment modes?

Mobile wallets are the only accepted payment mode.

How to get discount gifts?

By placing bets with minimum odds of 3.15, enjoy the discount gifts.

Final Opinion

If you are looking for superior odds, Sportybet is one of your best options. However, the website ought to consider introducing more payment modes.