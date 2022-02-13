Respect the Referee: Why Young Refs are Walking Away

By

Young referees are walking away from the game at grassroots level because of the abuse they receive from players, coaches and even on-looking parents. It is a horrible stain on the so-called beautiful game, which risks cutting its nose off to spite its face.

In the UK, children as young as 14 can qualify as a referee through the FA with the view to officiating mini-soccer games (seven and eight-year-olds) and progressing as they get older. To be a referee, you require thick skin – after all, you often hear refs ensure a barrage of abuse from the stands during professional games. However, is it fair to subject children to that same behaviour?

Of course not.

On Their Own

Young referees just starting out in the game often travel alone to fixtures (often officiating multiple games on a Saturday or Sunday). In younger age groups, where the offside rule is not in play, they will not be accompanied by any other officials (and even then, it’s usually either coaches or parents asked to fill in as linesmen).

That means that 14 and 15-year-olds are regularly expected to manage a fixture without any help or support blanket. Regardless of age, that is a daunting prospect – even for someone in their 30s or 40s with an abundance of self-confidence. It is no wonder that when young referees receive abusive comments, with no one to help, they decide it isn’t for them.

Mouthy players are one thing, but when the same abuse is echoed by those that are meant to set an example – namely the coaches and parents – that is when the real problems arise. Referees should be able to rely on coaches to instruct their players to respect the referee, as well as remind parents of their duty, but that is not always the case.

No Recognition

Referees are so rarely recognised for a job well done and are only mentioned when they make a mistake. Like players and coaches, referees will make mistakes – especially young ones – but are often provided with the opportunity to learn without negative connotations.

When players and teams perform well, they are rewarded with awards and trophies to recognise individual and collective achievement (such as player of the season and league winners). Referees seldom receive recognition, other than a rating on the match report submitted by each team’s coach after the final whistle.

On balance, it can feel pretty one-sided with referees expected to endure a lot of abuse for very little reward. That needs to change.

What Coaches, Players and Spectators Can do Better

Give the referee a chance, especially those officiating in youth games. Remember that these are just young children themselves. As a parent, you would certainly take issue with someone hurling abuse at your son or daughter because they misplaced a pass or missed a shot, so why would you think it is justified when that son or daughter is the referee?

While many young referees choose to get themselves to fixtures by walking, biking or public transport, there are also times when their parents take them and watch them – just as the parents that watch their children play. How do you think they feel listening to abuse aimed at their child?

Players, coaches, parents and all spectators would be quick to complain when there is no referee for the fixture (but slow to raise their hand to fill in). Players can do more by respecting the referee and coaches, especially those that coach young children, should set an example as to how to behave and, if any player disrespects the referee, that they are suitably reprimanded.

Parents should remain respectful and positive. Clubs and coaches should remind parents to respect the referees, as well as players and coaches of both teams.

If there is no referee, there is no game. For any referee reading this, keep up the good work – you enable us to enjoy the game we love.