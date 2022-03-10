Registration in Pin-Up: detailed instructions

By

Even if you are an experienced player, it is advisable to study the contents of the rules before registering for Pin-Up. The information obtained will help to avoid unpleasant situations in the future. If any provisions are not clear, you should write to the support service. Chat with consultants works right on the site around the clock.

The next step on the way to creating a game account is to fill out a form with personal data Find the Pin-Up uz registratsiya button at the top of the site. After clicking, a small form will open.

Fill in required fields. All information provided must be real. It is important to double-check the entered information for errors.

The Pin-Up bookmaker asks to indicate the real name and surname, year of birth, gender, country and city of residence, as well as the address (according to the passport). You will also need to provide your phone number and email address, set a password. The password combination should be as complex as possible to exclude the possibility of hacking.

At the registration stage, you need to select the main account currency. The user can choose from more than 10 currencies, including the Uzbek sum.

To complete the registration, you must agree to the rules of the bookmaker. You can also enable permission to receive mailings with information about promotions and bonuses. Immediately after clicking the “Register” button, an email with a link will be sent to the mail. You need to click on it, or paste it into the browser. The link is required to activate the game account.

From now on, the bettor can make deposits and bet on sporting events.

Identity verification

Legislation in the field of gambling obliges all bookmakers to carry out the customer identification procedure. This is necessary to prevent the registration of persons who have not yet reached the age of majority. Identification is also used as an element of anti-fraud.

Verification in Pin-Up is mandatory. Without it, it will not be possible to withdraw money from the game balance. The essence of verification is to confirm the data specified in the personal profile. To do this, the company requests a copy of an identity document.

A copy can be provided in the form of a scan or a high-quality photograph. It is loaded in your personal account through the appropriate form. If the verification is successful, the account status will show “Verified”. The standard processing time for documents is 24 hours. In some cases, it may increase.

FAQ

I created a game account, but the activation letter did not come to my e-mail. What to do?

Usually the letter arrives within a couple of minutes from the moment of registration in Pin-Up. If it is not in the Inbox, it is recommended to open the Spam section. In the absence of a letter for more than 1 hour, it is recommended to write to the technical support service.

Can a bookmaker refuse to verify a betting account?

The Pin-Up bookmaker refuses verification in two cases:

1. If the copy of documents is of poor quality.

2. If the data in the profile does not match the information available in the documents.

In the first case, you need to send a new, better copy. In the second – you need to write to the support service. If minor errors are made in the profile, the administration of the bookmaker will allow you to make changes. It is also recommended to inform the support service about any changes in the passport, change of residence.