Registration in 1xBet: detailed instructions

The 1xBet bookmaker is known for its wide sports line and a large number of bonuses. The company occupies one of the leading positions in Uzbekistan. Its clients are thousands of sports bettors. If you want to join the multimillion-dollar community of players, then we will tell you how to register on 1xBet.

How to register in 1xBet?

Only registered users can use the services of the bookmaker 1xBet. The registration procedure is notable for its simplicity. A bettor has several ways to create a game account at once:

in one click;

by phone;

via email;

through social media accounts.

The choice of registration method on 1xBet is carried out by clicking on the “Registration” button. Before creating an account on the 1xbet.com website, you must carefully read the rules of the bookmaker.

One person can register only one account. The presence of several accounts is prohibited, as well as the indication of false information. Only persons who have reached the age of majority are entitled to use the services of 1xBet.

Registration in one click

This is the fastest and easiest way to create a betting account. It is enough for the bettor to choose the country of residence, the main currency of the account. Optionally, you can enter a promo code.

After clicking the “Register” button, a message with a username and password will appear on the screen. They can be saved as a picture, file, or email. If you lose your username and password, you will not be able to restore access to your personal account.

From this moment on, the player can replenish the account, place bets. To increase the protection of your account, it is recommended to change the authorization data. Also, the user will need to fill out a questionnaire with personal data and link a phone number to the account. Without this, the withdrawal of winnings is impossible.

Registration by phone

In terms of speed, this registration method at 1xBet apk is not inferior to the first method. The user will be asked to indicate the current phone number – it will be assigned to the game account. The phone will receive a password that you need to use for authorization, as well as a confirmation code.

Registering by phone allows you to immediately place bets and take advantage of the welcome bonus. But to access all the functionality, you will need to fill out a profile.

Registration by email

The most standard registration method is by email. The player must immediately indicate the city, country of residence, email address, last name, first name.

This data no longer needs to be specified in your personal account.

Registration via social networks

Users of social networks and instant messengers can create an account using their accounts in Odnoklassniki, Vkontakte, Telegram, etc.

The system automatically loads data from social networks. As with other registration methods, passport data is indicated in an already created account.