Play to Earn Bitcoin: 5 Verified Games You Should Try

Gaming is one of the sectors revolutionized by the advent of cryptocurrencies. Many game developers have incorporated digital tokens into their games to lure users. People can now earn free bitcoins or other tokens while playing video games. This article will show you the best such games to play.

1. Duro Dogs

Duro Dogs is a virtual pet care game. Pet games are popular in the non-blockchain world, so you may already be familiar with titles like Neopets and Pet Society. Duro Dogs is similar to other pet games but adds cryptocurrencies to differentiate itself.

In this game, you take care of your virtual pet dogs. The pets are categorized into three groups; Common, Rare, and Ultra-Rare. Your dog starts at the Common level, and you teach it new tricks and keep it fed. The dog levels up as it learns new tricks.

Each Duro dog represents a non-fungible token (NFT) hosted on the Bitcoin blockchain. You can train dogs and sell them to other players for bitcoins. This game is integrated with the HandCash wallet to make it easy to receive BTC payments.

2. CryptoFights: Battlegrounds Evolved

CryptoFights, as the name suggests, is a fighting strategy game. Players can create their virtual fighters and give them weapons. Players first battle virtual monsters in dungeons before going to the battleground, where they can fight other players. You can earn free bitcoins by winning other players in the battleground.

This game requires skill and strategic thinking. You must know how to battle effectively to win against other experienced players. CryptoFights offers a host of craft and enchantment items you can give your character; you’ll pay tokens for some items.

You can rise in the CryptoFights global leaderboard and earn bitcoins as your rank increases. This game has over 200,000 players, so there’s no shortage of people to battle against.

3. Peergame

Peergame is an online casino game that lets you gamble with cryptocurrencies, including BTC. You can play many virtual casino games, including Dice, Blackjack, Wheel, Turtle Race, Ladder, and Coin Flip. You can find ongoing matches with different prize pools and stake your BTC. If you win a game, you earn the attached prize pool.

Peergame is decentralized, meaning there’s no central authority in charge. Players transact directly with each other. However, gambling carries significant risks; you’re likelier to lose than win.

You must be at least 18 years old to play Peergame, and the game is not allowed in jurisdictions where iGaming and online betting are illegal.

4. Powchess

Powchess is a virtual chess game that incorporates cryptocurrencies. You can play chess against other players and earn Bitcoins. You can play one-on-one or participate in tournaments with multiple players.

Powchess supports microtransactions, so you can bet small amounts of BTC on chess matches and win significant prizes. However, gambling carries risks, especially when betting against other experienced players. This game offers instant payouts, with prizes sent to a HandCash wallet within seconds.

5. Satoshi Quiz

This quiz game is named after Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of the Bitcoin blockchain. Players can earn small amounts of free bitcoins by answering trivia questions.

Satoshi Quiz throws a new question to all players every minute. The first three users to answer correctly get the allocated prize, which varies for different questions (each question carries a prize pot of up to 1,000 satoshis).

Players must win at least 11,000 satoshis, or 0.00011 BTC, to withdraw their earnings to a wallet. Payments are processed at the end of every week.

