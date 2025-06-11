The popularity of affiliate programs in Kenya is growing at an incredible speed, but not everyone knows what program to choose to earn more. Luckily, there is a rewarding affiliate program from the Paripesa bookmaker and casino platform called Paripesa Partners. It offers an overwhelming commission of up to 50%, which is a rarity in the gambling sphere. Excited to learn more and find out how to join it? Let’s take a closer look now.

What Is The Paripesa Partners Affiliate Program?

Many bettors from Kenya know that Paripesa offers a variety of sports to place wagers and numerous casino games for utmost entertainment and fun. However, it is possible not only to win real money on the Paripesa platform – you can earn cash by attracting new customers to this sports betting and casino site.

Known as an affiliate program, it is a kind of partnership between a bookmaker and a customer when the latter one invites new gamblers to the platform and gets a financial reward for this activity.

Paripesa Cooperation Models

Paripesa Partners offers three basic models of cooperation:

Revenue Share. This model allows receiving a proportion of revenue generated by the referrals. Paripesa offers a share of up to 50% in the commission.

Cost per acquisition. You can get a set commission for every player registration. Paripesa reward can reach up to $300 for every new customer.

Hybrid. This model combines aspects of both previous ones: you get monetary regards for bringing new gamblers and a commission of their winnings.

How To Become A Paripesa Affiliate?

You can start earning money as a Paripesa affiliate immediately after you complete a simple registration procedure. You can opt for the Affiliate option on the bottom menu of the official bookmaker website or access the Paripesa Partners website to register there. The sign-up procedure takes less than 2 minutes, so you should enter only several details like login, email address, password, country, and phone number. Your account will be reviewed by a moderator to ensure that the information provided is accurate, and then, you can start earning money.

How it works? When you enter your affiliate account, you can use marketing materials and a referral link to attract the attention of potential customers and encourage them to access the Paripesa site using your exclusive link. Everyone who uses it is identified as your referral, so you get a payout depending on the model you choose.

Benefits Of Paripesa Partners

There are many affiliate programs to choose from, but Paripesa Partners has a range of unsurpassed advantages:

Instant payments

Round-the-clock support service and retention team for bigger earnings

Access to all the tools and materials

Real-time statistics to see the changes in your results

These benefits come with a variety of products for every potential customer to choose what he/she wants, so Paripesa affiliates are destined to success!

