You can download the app on almost all Android and iOS devices. There are more than 20 sports available in Parimatch India app, also cyber sports and vSports. You will also find a casino section in the app with games from top software providers. Thanks to the Curacao license, Parimatch operations are legal and safe for Indian players. For more details on the app, check out this review.

Info about Parimatch App

Parimatch app has a modern design and user-friendly navigation. In the app, you can bet in various categories, use bonuses and also enjoy live mode. More information about the app:

App version – 1.1;

The apk-file size – 65 MB;

Size of application – 156 MB;

OS – Android, iOS;

Cost – free of charge;

Payment Systems – UPI, PayTM, Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, PhonePe, MuchBetter, Kotak, Cryptocurrency and others.

Installing Parimatch Betting App for Android

The app is available for almost all Android devices. It is constantly being updated and offers new features to the users. In order to install it, follow the steps below:

Go to the official website; In the settings of your device, allow installation from unknown sources; Click on the Android App, the download will start automatically; Click on Parimatch app download apk and install it on your device; The app shortcut will appear on your home screen.

System Requirements for Android

In order for the app to work correctly on your device, please check its system requirements:

Android version 5.0 or higher;

Free space – 166 MB;

1 Gb of RAM

Processor – 1.2 GHz.

This list does not include all models, so if you don’t find your device, it doesn’t mean the app won’t work on it.

Installing the Parimatch Betting App for iOS

The iOS app can be downloaded much faster than the Android app. In order to do so, follow the instructions below:

Go to the official website of Parimatch India; Click on the iOS App button; You will be redirected to the App Store; Click on Parimatch app download, the download will start automatically; Wait for the installation to complete, the app shortcut will appear on your home screen.

System Requirements for iOS

Although the app can be installed on all devices, be sure to meet the following system requirements before downloading:

iOS version – 8 or higher;

Free space – 100MB;

1 Gb of RAM;

Processor – 1.2 GHz;

Supported devices – iPhone 5 and above, iPad and above, iPad Air, iPad Mini.

How to Update Parimatch App

You need to have Parimatch apk latest version for the best performance of the app. Follow the instructions below:

In the settings of your device, allow installation of apps from unknown sources; Open the App section of the official website; Download Parimatch for Android; Install the apk file.

This way, you will have the latest version of the app, which will run quickly and without any glitches.

Registration in Parimatch India App

In order to use all the features in the app fully, you need to register. Registration can be done in the following ways:

Open the app; Click on Register button; Enter phone number and make up a secure password; Confirm the registration.

How to Log in to the App

In order to log in to your account in the app, follow these steps:

Open the app; Click on the Login button; Enter phone number and password; Login to your account will be done.

Sports to Bet on in Parimatch India App

In the Parimatch India app, you will find more than 20 sports to bet on, namely:

Cricket;

Football;

Basketball;

Volleyball;

Table Tennis;

Hockey;

Big tennis;

Boxing;

Darts and more.

You can also place bets in Live mode. You have the option to watch the match, and while watching it, place your bets.

How to Bet in App

Thanks to the app, you can bet anytime, anywhere. To do so, you need to:

Open the app; Login into your account; Deposit at least 300 Indian rupees into your account; Select the sport, bet type and odds; Enter the bet amount and confirm it.

In order to increase your winnings, you can use various bonuses. Apart from sports betting and casino games, there are entertainment such as: eSports, vSports, Virtual Games and others.

Casino in the Parimatch App

Apart from sports betting, you will find many different casino games in the app. The following categories are available in it:

Slots;

Table games;

Jackpot;

Megaways;

Exclusive;

Drops & Wins;

Jackpot Cards.

All of these games are accompanied by vivid animations and pleasant music. You can also choose games from a specific software provider. Live mode is available in the app where you will play roulette, poker, blackjack and many other exciting games with real dealers.

Benefits of Parimatch India App

Due to the many positive user reviews, the following benefits of Parimatch India app can be highlighted:

Free installation;

Pop-up notifications;

Fast download;

Improved security;

Fast performance;

User-friendly interface.

FAQ

What is the Parimatch India app? The Parimatch app is the mobile version of the betting site created for Android and iOS.

Is the app available on Play Market? No, you can download the Android version from the official website.

Is the app real or fake? Thanks to the Curacao license and established rules, we can conclude that the app is real.

How can I make a deposit? Log in to your account, choose a convenient method, specify the amount and confirm the deposit.

