Even those brilliant at offline poker terminology can sometimes get baffled by extensive terms used in online venues. This guide will provide you with the top terminologies in online poker. Keep reading.

#1 “RNG” (Random Number Generator)

When playing at physical tables, you are doing so in real time. A well-trained human dealer oversees these sessions, deals the cards, and controls how the rounds and other actions unfold.

However, when online, you can play automated games or live versions. Live poker is just a livestream of an actual casino game.

However, things work differently with automated games, which rely on RNGs for their operations. This algorithm ensures the complete distribution of cards, thus allowing for fair play. Plus, RNGs eliminate guesswork as they do not follow regular patterns in dealing cards. With this technology, you can be sure that no third factor can influence your play.

#2 “Lobbies” and “Tables” in Online Poker Rooms

In physical casinos, you choose a table or a room. You must move around the casino hall to identify a suitable poker game. Also, you may have to speak with the casino manager to join one.

However, you don’t have to check the lobby to select the best game. Here, you can filter the variants based on type, number of players allowed, and available seats. Once you choose a game, you automatically join a virtual table.

#3 “Multi-tabling”

One of the perks of exploring online game variation is that most platforms allow you to play two or more game variants simultaneously.

However, this feat is impossible when you are at a real casino. Once you begin playing, you cannot join any other table until that game ends.

So, it’s clear that playing online allows you to maximize your chances of profiting at multiple tables.

#4 “Auto-Rebuy” and “Auto-Top-Up”

These two automated actions are native to online poker games. In land-based casinos, you can only replenish your budget manually by exchanging cash for chips. However, these actions are completed automatically when you play online.

If you blow through your chips, you can automatically buy back in, especially during tournaments, with the auto-rebuy option. Also, when playing online and your chips fall below a certain level, you can decide to buy more instantly using the auto-top-up function.

#5 “Hand Histories” and “Replays”

Physical casinos would not usually offer you the luxury of reviewing your games at physical casinos. The only opportunity to do so will arise if you play in a recorded poker tournament. However, when playing online, some tools can help you record your play for later reviews.

But why would you want to rewatch your past games? The clue is to track progress and analyze your mistakes. Hand histories, for instance, will help you keep track of your every action. You can download your history and track your gameplay pattern to identify mistakes. Replays, on the other hand, provide visual perspectives to these histories. You can use the gameplay to study your opponents’ playing patterns.

#6 “Sit & Go” (SNG) Tournaments

There are two major types of poker tournaments. These are the sit & go and multi-table tournaments.

Sit & go kicks off when the required number of players fills the virtual seats. These games evolve around two to ten players, and their duration is often short.

On the other hand, there are the multi-table tournaments. This online poker competition may involve hundreds or thousands of players sitting at different virtual tables.

The games evolve as players get eliminated. Winning players tend to match up at new tables as the game proceeds until there is one final table. These multi-table tournaments can go on for a long time, unlike the sit & go ones.

#7 “HUD” (Heads-Up Display)

This tool enhances your overall experience in online poker by providing vital real-time statistics on your opponent’s gameplay. You will not have this luxury when playing poker physically at a casino.

HUD collects its information from hand histories. This feature displays your opponent’s aggression levels, win rates, and the likelihood of folding.

You can leverage these statistics in studying and discovering patterns in your opponent’s play. However, some online casinos do not allow HUDs on the grounds of fair gaming. Also, the reliance on HUDs can harm your natural poker skills.

