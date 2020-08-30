Netherlands Online Casinos: Things you Should Know

By

Gambling business in the Netherlands online casinos is permitted and available to all adult citizens. 14 physical casinos operate in the country. Dutch law has recently regularized the activities of Netherlands online casinos.

Online game operators can obtain licenses in the category for Casino games or for sports betting. Changes in the law that will authorize more categories of games are expected in the near future. Nowadays any limited liability company or joint stock company that is registered in the EU in the European economic zone will be able to submit a license application. The applicant must demonstrate that the games will be carried out through safe and reliable means in full compliance with current legislation. The operator must ensure control that prohibits access to online casino games for real money.

The best-known Netherlands online casinos website dedicated to gambling is nederlandscasinos.net. This is the official page of the state lottery. In second place is the website intended for fans of sports betting from the large international operator William Hill. The last of the three leaders is Want-to-win.com, where there is also the possibility of betting on the outcome of various sporting events.

Most Played Slots

According to the Online Gambling in Pennsylvania or Netherlands online casinos ranking, the most played slot machines among Dutch players are Starburst, Mega Moolah, Hall of Gods, Simply Wild, Jackpot Jester, Random Runner, Twin Spin and Gold Factory.

Software Developers

One of the most famous software developers from the Netherlands is Holland Power Gaming company. It was founded in 2011. Its headquarters is in Bergen op Zoom. The manufacturer produces slot machines, card game software, casino games, bingo software and platforms for online casinos.

According to the statement of the company’s management in the state, specialists with more than 25 years of experience work to create competitive high-quality products. Under the Holland Power Gaming brand, more than 50 slots have been produced, including slots with progressive jackpots. His best known machines are Amsterdam red light, Gangster Classics, Bella Italia, Big Money Cruise, Egyptian Dancer, Monkeys on Stage and Jackpot Runner.

Game Licenses

The organization called Kansspelautoriteit is responsible for gaming licenses and supervision in the field of gambling in the Netherlands. Furthermore, the development of laws relating to gambling and enforcement is carried out by the Ministry of Security and Justice (Ministerie van Justitie en Veiligheid).

All Netherlands online casinos belong to the Holland Casino company that obtained a permanent license in 1996. The law by which other companies was given the opportunity to apply for and process the license was passed in 2016. Since January 2017, operators can obtain a 5-year license. Only legal persons with a permanent legal domicile in the EU can apply. The cost of the license depends on the amount of prizes offered by the operator:

For games with prizes over 500 euros up to 45,000 euros the license will cost 226 euros.

Prizes from 45,000 euros to 450,000 euros – 907 euros.

Prizes from 450,000 euros to 4.5 million euros – 1,588 euros.

Prizes that exceed 4.5 million euros will be covered with the license for 2,668 euros.

Slot machines are sector of the gaming market to operate which is relatively easy to obtain a license in the Netherlands. In this sector there is no set limit to the number of game licenses issued. Slots can be located not only in casinos, but also in cafes and restaurants, as well as in specially equipped rooms. The company must ensure a limit for players under the age of 18. The license can be granted for both a limited and indefinite period.

Game Development in the Netherlands

Due to the fact that the law, which governs licensing, came into effect recently, foreign operators are not rushing with the decision to enter the Dutch market. The absence of positive precedents regarding the licensing and activities of foreign companies in the country continues to be a significant deterrent. However, industry analysts predict an early recovery in this sector of the economy. The first licenses to local private companies have already been issued and are capable of serving as a positive example for other operators.

The authorities have already concluded that the profitability of gambling provided that it complies with the legislation and with all government support. In the Netherlands, the development of the game is carried out with activities to attract more investors to this sector. The first exhibition and conference held in Amsterdam in 2016 brought together more than 4,000 participants.

