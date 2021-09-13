Online Casino Games That Offer the Best Chance of Winning

By

People have always enjoyed gambling and in recent years online casinos have been rising in popularity. Players no longer have to make their way to a land based casino to enjoy wagering on games; they can gamble using many types of devices anywhere there is an internet connection.

Whether you are gambling just to kill some time, for the thrill or some other reason most people will agree that it is a lot more fun if you walk away a winner. If you can find codes for free money to wager on online casino games that’s a good start. However if you are serious about winning you have to choose your game/games with care.

Most online casinos offer a good selection of games that players can choose from. You will find that online gambling sites often have a larger variety of games than many land-based casinos. The outcomes of most online casino games are determined by a random number generator but you can find live dealer games as well. Not all casino games offer you the same chance of winning. Luck will always be a factor in gambling but playing the right games will certainly increase your chances of winning.

When selecting a game you should know what the house edge is. The house edge is the long-term percentage of profit that a casino makes from a players bet on a game. For example, if the house edge on a game is 5%, for every $20 a player wagers they can expect to lose $1. Again, this is over the long-term. You may win or lose 10 wagers in row short-term.

Here are the online casino games with the lowest house edge that provide players with the best chance of winning.

Blackjack: Blackjack, also known as 21, is a card game of skill that offers the best odds in the casino if played correctly. Players compete against the dealer with the object of the game being to get as close to 21 without going over. Going over 21 is an automatic loss regardless of what cards the dealer has. If played correctly the house edge for Blackjack is about 0.72%. The key here is “if played correctly” as many people don’t. There is a Blackjack basic strategy that if followed can even get the house edge down to 0.5% depending on the version you are playing. Downloadable cards can easily be found by googling “Blackjack basic strategy” and no casino, even land-based casinos will complain if you refer to the card when playing. An important tip to keep the house edge down is to avoid side bets. They sometimes look good but invariably will increase the house edge

Baccarat: A lot of people are a little intimidated by Baccarat with its reputation of being a game for high rollers, and they expect it to be difficult to play. Learning how to play Baccarat is easy and you don’t really have to know much as the dealer makes all the decisions for you. In Baccarat 2 hands are dealt; one to the “Player” and one to the “Banker”. You can bet on the Player, the Banker or on a tie. A bet on the Player has a house edge of 1.24% and a bet on the Banker has a house edge of 1.06%. However a winning bet on the Banker requires you pay a 5% commission to the casino. Don’t bet on a tie even though it has a higher payout as the house edge is typically around 9.5%.

Craps: Craps is a dice game that offers players a lot of betting options. For the most part you can forget about all the different choices as there are two bets that offer the best odds. You can bet the “Pass Line” which is basically wagering that the roller will win. Pass Line bets have a house edge of 1.4%. The other good option is the “Don’t Pass” line which has a house edge of 1.36%. Wagering on the “Don’t Pass” line means you are betting against the roller but at an online casino nobody will care.

These three games typically have the lowest house edge in the casino. You may occasionally come across a slot that has a house edge of 1% (RTP of 99%) but these are very rare. There are no guarantees when it comes to gambling but playing Blackjack, Baccarat or Craps tilts the odds a little less in the casino’s favour.