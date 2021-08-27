Nonboring betting: Three fundamental beginner betting mistakes

By

Hi all, my name is David Bagdasarov, and I will help you take your first steps in the world of online betting at Metaratings. For a long time, I worked as a manager of bet clubs of the largest companies, and I know how the flip side of the betting business works. As an in-house analyst at Telecomasia.net, I help the users of our site to understand the diversity of betting operators, the rules of the game in them, special offers, and the system of legal betting operators.

Today, I will tell you how important it is not to make three fundamental betting mistakes for beginners.

Mistake #1: Betting on small odds

Never assume that small odds are more likely to pass than large odds. Even though it sounds contradictory and goes against the math, remember that odds are just a number and only indirectly reflect real possibilities. To be sure of this, save the pre-match odds, and after the event is over, compare it with what played and what did not. It is advisable to do it more than once or twice. Remember that psychology is a massive factor in the betting world besides probability theories, mathematics, and numbers. Big numbers initially scare us, while small ones inspire confidence. Betting on small odds is also wrong from a bank management point of view. If you regularly bet on small odds, then one or two mistakes (which are inevitable) will drive you into an irretrievable shortage.

For example, you bet at odds of 1.15-1.20 in equal amounts. 1-2 unavoidable mistakes will put you in front of the fact that the next 5-10 bets in a row must be correct. And any unnecessary slip will drive you into an even more significant deficit.

Mistake #2: Trying to win back here and now

We’ve all started out betting at some point. And many of us have won the first few times. Yes, the unspoken law, beginner’s luck, often works. But failures are inevitable. It is essential to be aware of this, be prepared, and be able to lose. In general, rash actions cause harmful consequences, and not only in betting. The whole calculation is made because you will try to win back the recently lost money on the first match you’ll encounter about which, to put it mildly, you know nothing. The “stumbling legs” effect works, where you get hooked while running, and you clearly understand that a fall is inevitable, but there’s nothing you can do about it.

Take defeat as a lesson. Draw conclusions, take a break, and try to get back at a match you’re better at. Let that match be in 2-3 days or a week. Don’t assume that the logic and patterns of one game or sport work in other cases.

Mistake #3: Treat betting as a way to make money

Easy money can never be the way to make money. Betting is entertainment, and I won’t get tired of saying that. To make the point clearer, I would say it is better to forget about the money you deposit. It should be extra money that you initially do not regret losing. Yes, losing. And in the case of winning you will feel much better.

To make money on bets, you need to do a lot of work, spend a lot of effort and time, and with the guaranteed earnings, your work and resources will not pay well. Technology allows you to track and weed out the profitable players quickly. Know that only some betting companies are loyal to professional players, while the rest apply restrictive measures. Betting earns 1-2% of the entire audience, and the rest play without getting into the essence and without basic skills of professional betting. If you don’t understand the process, proper bank management, and are not good at math, you should forget about playing consistently plus over the long distance. That’s neither a bad thing nor a good thing. It’s a given, and it’s essential to understand that.

Author’s bio: David Baghdasarov



Expert at Telecomasia.net. Betting market analyst.

Born in Yerevan into a family of physicists and mathematicians. Since childhood, I have followed almost all sports events. I’ve played basketball, volleyball, and table tennis. In early childhood, dreamed of becoming a traveler, and at a more mature age, a sports commentator.

For many years has worked in the field of betting and gambling in Russia. Quickly figured out the intricacies of administration and climbed the managerial career ladder.

In Moscow, opened and headed betting points for leading betting brands, managed a VIP gaming club and attracted new customers.

I believe that statistics, psychology and financial literacy are important in sports betting. Their absence can only be compensated by total luck, but I have never met such lucky ones in my ten years of experience in gambling.