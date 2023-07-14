New Era: No More Gambling Sponsors on Premier League Shirt Fronts from 2026-27 Onward

In a landmark decision, the Premier League has decreed that it will ban match-day front-of-jersey sponsorship agreements with gambling companies starting in the summer of 2026. This is a first for a professional sports league in the UK to voluntarily curb betting sponsorships. Public reaction to this decision has been varied. James Grimes, founder of The Big Step campaign, has voiced measured hope about the pact. He sees it as an important acknowledgment of the damage caused by gambling sponsorship, marking a key step in the battle to sever the enduring ties between football and betting. Despite the shortcomings of this decision, it marks a turning point in the quest for a more accountable and ethical stance on sports sponsorship. As Grimes highlights, no gambling ads are as visible as those on Premier League jerseys, seen by billions globally. This shift will undoubtedly have extensive implications, affecting both public sentiment and legal regulations.

The Premier League has declared that its clubs have consented to follow a new rule limiting the promotion of gambling during football games. However, this new policy does come with a stipulation – logos and branding from gambling companies will still be allowed on jersey sleeves and pitch side advertising boards. Although this compromise might appear uncomfortable, it signifies progress in balancing the demand for revenue from sponsorship agreements with worries about the possible detrimental effects of promoting gambling.

However, according to James Grimes, this decision has been a long time coming, as these types of ads are unhealthy and unpopular. Merely relocating logos to another part of the kit is insufficient, Grimes further stated. He urged both the government and the sports industry to acknowledge that gambling advertisements will eventually be ousted from football and that delaying such measures could threaten the well-being and lives of young supporters.

As of now, eight of the 20 Premier League clubs have gambling firms as their primary jersey sponsors. The cumulative value of these contracts is already at £60m per annum. Aston Villa and Wolves also sport betting-related advertisements on their sleeves.

Tony Bloom, the owner of Brighton who has amassed wealth from sports betting, believes that featuring gambling sponsors on jerseys is ill-advised. He supports the prohibition and comprehends that it will be a challenging choice for clubs to reject such profitable agreements.

The decision has elicited varied responses. Some clubs, like third-place Newcastle, can comfortably swap their existing £6.5m annual sponsorship deal for a more profitable alternative. Yet, for other clubs, especially those not in the top six, this move could lead to a substantial reduction in revenue. Take Everton as an example, already on shaky ground concerning relegation, they may find it challenging to match their current £10m annual agreement with online casino Stake.com.

For example, Aston Villa’s fan consultation group had a conversation about this issue with the club’s CEO. They were informed that betting companies frequently offer twice the amount of money than other sponsors, making it a fiscal reality for numerous mid-tier and bottom-table teams.

Rick Parry, the chairman of EFL, has highlighted the importance of sponsorships from betting companies, which contribute as much as £40m per year to the clubs in the less affluent league. Given the global broadcast agreements and unmatched financial prowess of the Premier League, it’s crucial to take into account the struggles encountered by smaller football entities and the tough choices they must make to maintain their operations.

Nonetheless, this business association is currently being scrutinized by the government in a review of the 2005 Gambling Act.

Iain Duncan-Smith, the former leader of the Conservative Party, is among those advocating for stricter regulations, pointing out that UK’s gambling laws are currently the most permissive globally. This move by the Premier League signifies progress towards a more accountable stance on the industry.

Consultations have also taken place between the league, its clubs, and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. It’s thought that the governing bodies of football are being advised that this move is the optimal strategy to avoid government intervention.

The premier league is in the process of developing a code of conduct for responsible sponsorship, but for many, this doesn’t suffice. Grimes, however, is advocating for more stringent regulation across all types of gambling advertising in football, not just those about jersey sponsorships. They argue that without government intervention, online casinos will persist in taking advantage of voluntary protocols and promoting their products via the nation’s favorite sport.

Betting companies can still sign short-term contracts until the summer of 2026, with a three-year “transition period” agreed upon to prevent potential lawsuits for contract breaches.

The Betting and Gambling Council, an industry representative, asserts that the “vast” majority of the 22.5 million UK residents who gamble each month do so in a “safe and responsible” way.

Regardless, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has stressed that footballers are influential figures for the youth and it’s crucial to acknowledge the possible harm caused by gambling. By banning this form of sponsorship, the Premier League is demonstrating its backing for increased social responsibility in sports.

