New African online casinos

By

When you find an online casino, you want to start playing at, you will almost always find that they welcome their new players with a welcome bonus. The bonuses can consist of different things, ranging from cash bonuses to free spins. A typical bonus is the classic bonus on first deposit. Here you will often receive a so-called ’match bonus’, where the casino matches your deposit with up to 100 %. That is, you receive a bonus amount matching the size of your deposit. For example, if you deposit 500 dollars on your account, you get 500 dollars in bonus. The bonus must typically be played through based on the wagering requirements the casino has set in connection with the bonus.

Free spins and free bets are also very popular bonus types. At free spins you will receive a number of Free spins that you can use on one or more slot machines. That is, you can spin for free without effort but still win real prizes. Free bets are used for sports betting and work in the same way. Here you get a free bet that can be used on one or more sporting events. So, you bet for free, but you can still win real prizes. Often, online casinos also provide ongoing bonuses. It can take the form of free spins or free bets for loyal customers or in connection with special promotions. To draw attention to the game, the casino Awards free spins so players can try the game Risk-Free. It may also be that you receive free bets in connection with a major sporting event. Cashback can also be included as an ongoing bonus.

New online casinos are constantly emerging on the African market. Some of these are established sites that have already had great success abroad and who also want to be present on the African casino market. Others are brand new sites. Some of the new sites offer new technologies and initiatives, such as casino online south africa, which is exclusively a mobile casino focused on providing top quality gaming experiences for players on mobile platforms.

To attract new players, new casino providers often resort to the help of lucrative bonuses and strong promotions. It is therefore always a good idea, to keep an eye on which bonuses and promotions new casinos trying to attract attention by. However, the downside of new casinos may be that they have a smaller game selection, less experienced support, and a lack of attractive, ongoing promotions for loyal players. So, even though new casinos are enticing with great welcome bonuses, always check to see if the rest of the package is OK too.

Free spins is not the only term one comes across at online casinos. Occasionally you also encounter concepts such as cash spins or cash free spins. Usually there are wagering requirements or other terms associated with the winnings from the free spins you as a player receive from bonuses and promotions. Thus, when you receive free spins, you receive x-number of Free spins on, for example, a specific slot machine. Any winnings from this must, however, be played through a set number of times before prizes can be cashed out or used on other games.

Spins work in the way that you also get free spins, but with the difference that any winnings do not have a wagering requirement attached. Cash spins typically have a lower value than freebets, and the winnings you can win are therefore also less than with the traditional free spins. However, this no longer applies in South Africa. Here, the new legal requirements mean that there must be no wagering requirements associated with free spins. Cash spins and Free spins on casinos with the African license will therefore be one and the same thing. All winnings won with free spins, no matter what they are called, on casinos with African license will therefore be without wagering requirements. If you win on free spins, you get the winnings transferred directly to your player account and you can use the amount for whatever you want.