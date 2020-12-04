Most Famous Professional Roulette Players

By

Being a professional roulette player is challenging. Unlike card games such as poker and blackjack, roulette is a game that requires more luck than skill and therefore is difficult to play professionally. Even if you have years of experience, you will still need “chance”. But when it comes to famous roulette players, it is possible to make a long list. Moreover, most of those on this list are not professionals, but only very lucky people. We will first take a look at this list and then talk about what you need to do to play online roulettes VulkanBet at a professional level.

Joseph Jagger

Joseph Jagger is one of the legends of the casino industry. He was born in 1830 and died in 1892. He is known for his visit to the famous Monte Carlo casino in 1881 and is known as the man who bankrupted the casino. Joseph Jagger earned 2 million francs from roulette (around 8 million euros today), causing the Monte Carlo casino to go bankrupt. He is the guy who created the “breaking the bank” term. Moreover, he was not a master roulette player and did not use any specific strategy. Joseph Jagger saw that the roulette wheels had some manufacturing flaws and, using these flaws to his advantage, predicted where the ball would land with great success. In other words, he cheated. At that time, roulette wheels were made by hand, and each wheel had some minor defects. Jagger was the only one who discovered that these imperfections were significant enough to change where the ball would stop. As a matter of fact, shortly after this “accident”, roulette wheels started to be manufactured in a fabricated way. Today it is not possible to win using Jagger’s system.

Norman Leigh

We don’t know much about who Norman Leigh is, but we can say that for nearly 30 years, everyone in the casino industry talked about him. Norman Leigh entered a casino in France in 1966, played roulette, and won 800,000 francs. This was an incredibly high number for that period. The casino was shocked and banned Leigh immediately after making the payment. Not only that casino but all casinos in France chose to ban Leigh, and this gambler has not been able to enter any casino in his life. He claimed for a long time that he had a system and that he could win any roulette game with it – that’s why he was very famous. Shortly before he died, he admitted that he actually had no system, he was just lucky. But today, there are still gamblers searching for Leigh’s “missing system”.

Ashley Revell

Ashley Revell, who lives in England, chose to monetize everything he had and visit Las Vegas instead of buying a sports car to get out of his midlife crisis. We’re not exaggerating when saying “everything he had”, he even sold his clothes and earned 135,000 USD in revenue. Revell entered the first casino he saw in Las Vegas and placed a bet with all of that money on roulette. He won. He vowed not to gamble again and started a poker tactics site with his earnings. Ashley Revell played roulette once in his life, risked all his savings, and won just because he was a lucky guy: This success story kept the media busy for a long time.

How to Play Roulette Like a Pro?

If you noticed, every name on this list is not professional, but only lucky people. To play roulette at a professional level, you have to rely on probability calculations, not luck. First, start by choosing the right variant: European roulette has 37 numbers, and its RTP rate is just over 97%. In French roulette, this rate goes up to 98%. In American roulette, on the other hand, it is around 95%. So you have to start by opting for the European and French variants.

Next, you need to choose the right bets. The bets in roulette are divided into “inside” and “outside”. Outside bets pay more, but your chances of winning are very low. For you to have an idea, let’s just point out that your chances of winning straight bets are only 2.7%. Inside bets pay 1:1, but your chance of winning is 48.60%. Therefore, you should choose red/black, odd/even, and low/high bets.

You cannot become a millionaire by playing this way, but remember that your goal is to play professionally: These variants and types of bets will provide you with a small but steady income in the long run. As a matter of fact, this is what it means to be a professional roulette player.

