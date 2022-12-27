Most Expected Slots of 2022-2023

The online casino industry has changed how people play their casino games. We no longer have to make long unnecessary trips to the nearest brick-and-mortar casino to have a thrill.

On the contrary, we simply log into any of the many online casinos and enjoy a variety of breathtaking slots. These games offer far more exciting features than their land-based counterparts. For example, at vulkanvegas.casino, you can pick from 2,000+ games, which have more than 100 different in-game features and themes.

The 2000 games are just the tip of the iceberg of the sheer variety of slots you can play online. And the number keeps growing every year.

As we head into 2022, top casino game developers have lined up games that will certainly blow your mind completely. These games have innovative features, including Megaways, Link & Win, and many more.

While more than 500 games are waiting in line to be released or are still under development, these are the top five most expected slots for 2022-2023. The list has been compiled after reading player reviews across multiple online casino forums.

Piggy Riches Megaways

We all know the popular Piggy Riches online slot. First released in 2010, it put NetEnt in the spotlight for its creative theme and captivating style of play. Since then, so much has happened. NetEnt acquired Red Tiger Gaming before Evolution Gaming also acquired them. The company has also upgraded most of its popular releases to have the Megaways feature.

Piggy Riches is no exception. So, instead of its regular 15 paylines, the 2022 release will feature the Megaways feature. For those in the knowhow, you know this means more opportunities to roll with the top hogs in the iGaming industry as you grab bags filled with cash. However, instead of developing the game themselves, they’ll delegate the role to Red Tiger Gaming.

Most symbols from the original game will be retained in the Megaways release. The only addition is the Mega Wilds feature, which will add up to an x7 multiplier to your wins. There will also be 22 free spins for you to enjoy.

Cairo Link & Win

Any list that features a new NetEnt release must have one from Microgaming. These are considered the “founders” of the iGaming industry and compete neck-to-neck when it comes to slot releases.

Just like their counterpart NetEnt, Microgaming has acquired several upcoming studios. One such is Games Global, an upcoming studio with lots of potential in developing slots. It’s Games Global that has been tasked with the responsibility of developing the Cairo Link & Win slot.

This online slot will be based on the popular Egyptian theme. And like many others before, it uses familiar symbols picked from the ancient Egyptian era. Expect symbols such as Anubis, Horus, Eye of Ra, and the ravishing Cleopatra.

The outstanding feature, however, is the Link & Win symbols. Line up six (6) symbols along one of the 20 payline to activate the Link & Win bonus round. This will reward you with three (3) respins and an opportunity to win the Mega jackpot worth 10,000x your bet.

Cairo Link & Win has a high RTP of 96.21% and a flexible bet limit of between C$0.20 up to a maximum of C$40 per spin. It is a high variance slot, so you must adjust your bankroll appropriately as you play, lest you go bust.

Buffalo Rising Megaways

Buffaloes. Whether it’s the African or American Buffaloes, they both symbolize might and power. Very few animals can match these animals in terms of power. It’s perhaps why several top software providers pick the animal as their theme of choice each time they want to unleash a game that will blow the rest of the animal-themed slots out of the water.

Blueprint is just like many other providers, and they want to show how good they are with their Buffalo Rising slot. They’ve specifically picked it and added the innovative Megaways feature, which will upgrade the classic game to include a 6 – 7- reel setup and 117,649 unique ways of winning.

For those who have never seen a Buffalo in real life, you shouldn’t expect anything different from what is represented here. The graphics are nice, the animations are sleek, and the game sounds great.

As for the features, there aren’t many. However, the few available pack a punch when it comes to paying out. Expect the usual free spins game and multipliers.

The highlight is the Mystery Choice feature. When activated, the sunset symbol appears stacked on the reels to transform into any other symbol – besides the diamond scatter. You’ll then be awarded a random number of free spins attached with win multipliers. If you are lucky, you can win up to 10,000x your bet in this game.

Other honorable mentions include Rags To Riches™, Tropical Bonanza, Vikings Journey, Samarkand’s Gold, Bass Boss, and Laughing Buddha.

