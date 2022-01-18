Money-saving: Typical Newbies’ Mistakes

By

According to Napoleon Hill, the habit of saving money is the foundation of all financial success. When you have money saved, it gives you an advantage when faced with certain situations. Whether you want to start a new business, go back to school, or buy shares, you need to have money in your account.

Staying committed to saving for emergencies is the first step to protecting your future. For newbies, it can be hard to save money because they haven’t developed that habit. However, if you have decided to get your savings started, here are a few mistakes you can avoid that will guarantee your path to success regarding money-saving.

Saving without any goal

Every savings must come with a goal. The goal is the drive behind the savings. Once you don’t have any goal, even if you have money, the drive to save might not be there. You need money for certain things; create a goal for savings. For instance, you can save for a vacation, retirement, children’s school, etc.

Besides setting a goal, there has to be a timeline to your goal. A timeless goal is a wish. Decide how much money you want to set apart every week or month.

What time frame are you going to save this money? Avoid the mistake of not setting a goal and timeframe when you want to save money.

Too much focus on saving

When newbies start to save, they tend to save too much at the expense of other times. Saving is a good habit to exhibit, but it poses a huge problem when the focus is on saving alone. Putting too much emphasis on it can be pricey, especially if you have to deal with high-interest debts. You might pay more while you earn less.

Therefore, if you have high-interest debt, you should settle it before you start saving. This will help you in increasing your savings over time.

Buying Unnecessary items

Nobody wants to lose out on a good sale. While it is good, you have to stick to your goal. Buying items you don’t plan for can distort your savings plans. Don’t buy items because they are on discount or sale. Interestingly, you may spend more money when you shop for such items.

Therefore, avoid unplanned buying and purchase items you only enlisted. If you wanted to buy a particular item but spent more, endeavor to place the remaining money in your savings. For instance, you had $100 and decided to spend only $30 on a bag.

If you eventually bought the bag for $40 and saw another thing you like, that is not saving. In saving, you will deposit the $60 balance into your account. It’s about being consistent and holding yourself accountable.

Overlooking your saving plans

You get paid whether it is weekly or monthly. Assuming you have planned to save 10% on every income you receive, don’t forget to save. At times, you might forget to save after you make payment for your energy bill, phone bill, and so on.

However, there is a simple trick to handle such a situation. When you receive money, immediately set aside the planned amount you want to save. Today, technology has made it easier so that you don’t have to visit a bank to deposit money. From your phone, you can make a transfer to your dedicated savings account.