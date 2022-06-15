Modern online casinos in Canada with a variety of games 2022

By

Every year, popular casinos in Canada innovate their offerings to attract as many players as possible. Most have realized that the popular or classic games are no longer enough to keep the bettors happy.

To overcome this problem, some casinos prefer to provide a larger game library with the latest games developed by the publishers. Are you a fan of online casinos? Discover the most modern ones that offer a wide variety of games in 2022.

Jackpot City

Jackpot City is undoubtedly one of the most interesting new online casinos 2022 on the Canadian and Dutch market. The platform offers its players a fairly complete game library with quality and especially very recent games. They hope to offer them a unique and unforgettable gaming experience. You will find different variants of roulette, blackjack or video poker. Fans of American Roulette, European Roulette, Atlantic City Blackjack, Big Five Blackjack, All Aces Poker or Aces & Eights Poker will no doubt be happy to find these licenses.

The platform also offers very attractive bonuses and a mobile version adapted to different media. Also, you have the choice between different payment methods on the site which guarantees optimal security. Your personal information will be protected against any hacking attempt. If you have any concerns, you can count on reliable customer service that is available at any time.

TonyBet

TonyBet offers its customers a game library of over 3,500 casino games. Many consider it a new modern all-in-one casino 2022 that combines sports betting and casino. You will find a wide variety of slot machines and table games.

It should be noted that the name TonyBet was adopted by the casino after it was bought by poker player Antanas Guoga better known as Tony G. Before him, the casino was called OmniBet. He is an avid gambler and wanted to bring to his casino everything that every good gambler hopes to find in this type of online establishment. This is one of the reasons why TonyBet Casino usually has the latest in terms of casino games.

On the platform, there are 68 of the most famous game providers from around the world. Among others, you have:

Betsoft ;

Quickspin ;

ELK ;

iSoftBet ;

Nucleus ;

Play’n GO ;

Pragmatic Play ;

Yggdrasil.

These allow you to enjoy a large number of the latest slot machines.

Zaza Casino

Zaza Casino’s success is not only due to its attractive interface. The platform zaza-casino.bet also seduces players with its wide range of games. Indeed, this new online casino Canada offers a wide variety of slot machines among the latest released this year. While most online casinos build their reputation on popular or classic games, Zaza Casino works differently by diversifying its games. Whether it’s slots or table games, the casino offers a vast library of over 2590 games. You will find creations from many well-known and less popular providers, but also several variants of different table games.

In addition, the platform offers a very attractive welcome bonus and promotions for all its players. Zaza Casino’s welcome bonus is for the first four deposits. This attracts more and more bettors. The casino has a mobile version with neat graphics highlighting the red and blue colors of Zaza Casino.

Betiton Casino

Betiton is another new online casino from Canada. The platform offers a wide range of games, sports betting options and many bonuses. It is a casino with a good reputation in the field and attracts many Canadian players. The reason why this casino has become very successful in the field very quickly is because it has the majority of the qualities that you would expect to find in a casino.

The platform offers a welcome bonus to its new subscribers on their first three deposits, and a welcome bonus for sports betting enthusiasts. The casino also offers a VIP program that rewards the most loyal players. Regular players can also take advantage of the many promotions available.

To get back to what we are interested in, Betiton Casino offers a wide variety of games. The platform’s game library has over 3,340 different games from at least 11 popular developers. The site, like a new 2022 casino, offers a wide range of table game variants, but also more than 2494 slot machines. That’s Rich, Jumbo Stampede, Aztec Gold Megaway, Action Jack, Immortal Romance, Raging Rex, Robin of Sherwood and many more await you at Betiton Casino.