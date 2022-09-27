The Maryland sports betting law permits in-person betting at 60 online sportsbooks in addition to retail sites. Retail betting is still available. However, the online sector is unavailable due to some legislative and regulatory obstacles. Sportsbooks that want to launch their operations in Maryland should get license by 21 October. Therefore, Maryland bettors can expect online sportsbooks to launch in November or December.

The 2023 Super Bowl was the most recent launch date that was contemplated, but the state’s chief regulator is optimistic that some sportsbooks will open before the new year either in November or December. There could be up to 60 online Maryland sports betting businesses in the state once it goes live.

You can also read our Maryland sports betting guide to know how to bet at Maryland sports betting sites.

To prepare you for online betting, let’s go over all you need to know about the current Maryland online sports betting legislation and regulations.

Top Betting sites in Maryland

In the future, Maryland bettors will probably have access to a sizable number of sports books. There could be 60 licenses for internet sports books, opening the door for several well-known sports betting companies. As an illustration, retail betting arrangements like DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, and PointsBet all purportedly include online sports betting as well. Here is a closer look at the leading online sports books that will be available in Maryland.

BetMGM Sportsbook

The BetMGM sportsbook app is superior to the competition and is still one of the quickest and most dependable sportsbooks in the US. Therefore, anyone looking to wager on sports online in Maryland should start by downloading the BetMGM sportsbook app after its launch. Few online books provide the variety or flexibility that BetMGM does.

DraftKings Sportsbook

As a daily fantasy sports supplier, DraftKings has long been present in Maryland. The company’s affiliation with the Baltimore Ravens only serves to emphasize its ties to the region. You can assume that DraftKings will be among the first online sportsbooks to open in Maryland. It has earned a reputation for its cutting-edge app features, personalized betting carousel, and sportsbook pools.

FanDuel Sportsbook

Because of its DFS business, FanDuel has a solid reputation in Maryland. At the Live! After Maryland legalizes online sports betting, we may anticipate that its sportsbook app will follow quickly after.

PointsBet Sportsbook

The best new online bookmaker, PointsBet, offers Spread Betting, the most exciting sports betting format in the world, and all of your traditional fixed odds markets.

PointsBet is renowned for its flagship wager, Points Betting, as well as its dedication to making amends in the event of a crucial blown call or other unlucky circumstances.

BetRivers Sportsbook

In August 2022, BetRivers made sports betting history in Maryland when Bingo World became the state’s first non-casino sportsbook. The online launch of BetRivers will be significant as well, as few websites provide as many options for live streaming the game and managing your bets.

Caesars Sportsbook

Along with a wide selection of betting markets, the online sportsbook is also outfitted with caesars Rewards. Having said that, it can be challenging to navigate the website’s and app’s design.

Related Posts via Categories