Live Dealers Who Barely Talk: Annoying or Just Doing Their Job?

Just like how random the result of roulette wheel spin is, when a player joins a live dealer game at an online casino, they never know what type of dealer they will get. All the dealers that they come across will, of course, be trained and efficient in doing the job that they are there to do, but there will be a lot of difference in the type of communication levels that come from them.

Some dealers may just do the very minimum when it comes to player interaction, while others will be a lot more open and welcoming. Many players hope to get garrulous, lively dealers, and in a land-based casino, most would gravitate to them. But more reserved dealers also have a big place in the gaming environment, as some players prefer a quieter, calmer experience.

Live Dealer Experiences

Of course, most casino games are slots. In any top casino with a free sign up bonus you’ll find a wide variety of titles that you can play and use this welcome package for. Another major focus for online casino platforms is live dealer games. These are delivered to players via live streams which have a live person running the action, whether that’s at a roulette table, in a hand of blackjack or even game-show style features like prize wheels.

The purpose of live dealer streams is for online casinos to give players as close to a real-world, interactive casino experience as possible. It adds a personal touch to gaming, and for players, being able to conveniently get that without the hassle and expense of planning a night out at a land-based casino, is ideal.

Different Dealer Types

Anyone who’s had experience with live dealer tables at online casinos will know that there are different types of dealers. This is nothing unexpected of course, because dealers are human too after all.

Just as you can find players at the poker or roulette table who just want to talk your ear off, alongside others who will remain stoic and reserved, some live dealers naturally have the gift of the gab and come across as more personable than others.

The Quiet Ones

Quieter dealers typically do enough just to get by in terms of communication. There will likely be an announcement of a new player joining the room, the calling of cards, and perhaps little else besides that.

These aren’t the type of dealers to expect a lot of heavy involvement from in the chat, but they’ll do the bare minimum to get information across. While some players may see this as annoying, others will still find this type of dealer a perfect fit.

Quieter dealers can actually help the game speed along a little quicker because there are fewer delays for social interactions. A quieter gaming environment will also provide a platform on which it’s easier for players to concentrate as well, giving players time and space to develop their strategic thinking and get their gaming decisions together.

Talkative Dealers

More talkative and animated dealers will go above and beyond the initial greeting of a player entering the room. The calling of plays and new deals for example will still be there, but this type of dealer will leave less dead air in the room, by actively engaging with the players.

Dealers who try to encourage banter will just bring a different level of excitement and entertainment to the table. There is a greater level of rapport between this type of dealer and players, and they will be all over that interactive chat.

Engaging dealers bring a little more of that real-world vibe to a virtual casino table, but this may spill over into over-explaining everything such as payouts and slowing the gameplay down because of it. A lot of busy social interaction can also overwhelm some players, especially those who are a bit newer to the experience.

Finding the Right Dealer

Remember that gaming is anonymous, and as the dealers or other players can’t see you, there’s nothing wrong with just leaving the room and trying another if the dealer doesn’t fit with your style. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that and it commonly happens, because that element of rapport is crucial for some players.

But even if you land in a live casino room where the dealer is very quiet and that’s not the experience that you were there for, then just slide out quietly and never disparage a dealer through the text chat. Calling them out for being either too talkative or too quiet, is a good way to get yourself banned from the platform.

