Learn How to Claim Online Casino Bonuses Today

Most online casinos are jam-packed with top casino bonuses. The very best sites won’t just have sub-par deals, and plenty of them, though. They will carry fair and prosperous bonuses that you can use to get ahead in the online gambling world. How do you claim such deals, though? We’re here to walk you through the process step-by-step.

Check the Promotions Page

The first thing you must do is discover which promotion or bonus you want to claim. In most cases, this means heading over to the casino’s promotions page. Newsletters, e-mails, texts, and social media may also prove useful for finding promotions. If your casino also has an inbox for messaging, you may receive personal offers via that. After finding a bonus you like the look of, it is time to do some digging.

Look for Promo Codes

The next step in claiming a top bonus is to look for promo codes. Some bonuses are triggered automatically when you deposit. Others will require you to opt-in by ticking a box. Some require promo codes, though. If your bonus requires you to opt-in, you can often do that when you make a deposit by check marking a box. If there are promo codes to enter, they will be clearly marked. You can then enter them into the box provided on the deposit page.

Check Those Ts and Cs

The next step to claiming a casino bonus is to check the terms and conditions attached to the offer. Here, you should look for minimum deposit limits, maximum wager caps, maximum win/withdrawal caps and most importantly, wagering requirements. There is no one criteria you can stick to, but we’d encourage you to only accept bonuses that have Ts and Cs that you’re happy with. Avoid any offer which looks sub-par to you. After all, it is you that is going to have to live with the consequences of claiming such a deal.

Head to the Banking Page

Now that you’ve completed our checklist, it is time for you to finally claim the offer. This involves making your way over to the deposit page. In most cases, you will need to deposit at least the minimum deposit figure stated. Be sure not to go over the maximum deposit limit, either. Finally, double-check for opt-in or promo code boxes. Also, be warned that some bonuses cannot be claimed if you deposit with payment method X, Y or Z. This information can be found on the promotions page, under the Ts and Cs, as mentioned above.

If In Doubt, Contact Customer Support

Sometimes, things just go wrong. If that turns out to be the case, you can often rely on top customer support options to fix them. Great sites like https://rollers.io have a support team that is on hand to help you at any time of the day. Just drop them a line and let them know that you wanted to claim a promotion and that it didn’t work. They will likely be able to fix the issue for you or trigger the bonus for you from there.

