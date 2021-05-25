Is Sports Betting Legal in My State?

By

Is sports gambling legal where you are?

Despite the growth of the online gambling industry, not all states allow online sports gambling. As such, knowing where it’s legal is a must. It matters not whether you’re playing for fun or to earn a living.

Read on as we discuss sports betting legalities and states that allow it. Learn more:

Where Is Sports Gambling Legal?

The good news is that many states have legalized sports betting, online or otherwise. Here are the states:

Nevada

It was one of the first states that permitted a wide array of legal sports betting. For this reason, Nevada is a mature market that has existed for many decades. Its long history in successful legal gambling makes it a model for other states.

Delaware

Delaware offers single-game betting on various sports at three in-state casinos. Some sports betting options can happen in other authorized locations or on the internet. Their laws prohibit betting on games that involve in-state college teams.

New Jersey

New Jersey legalized sports betting on June 11, 2018. It only took a week to approve after the bill passed. They allow both in-person and mobile betting.

Mississippi

The Mississippi Gaming Commission made it only possible to bet in person. If you like playing on legal online sports betting sites, don’t lose hope yet. They’re considering mobile wagering soon.

West Virginia

This state legalized and regulated sports betting after Hollywood Casino opened. It happened six months after the legislature passed the new bill. The West Virginia Lottery Commission is the chief regulator.

New Mexico

New Mexico permits “any or all forms of Class III Gaming.” The federal regulations include sports betting and pari-mutuel wagering within that category. You can’t bet online and games involving state college teams.

Pennsylvania

Sports betting is legal because of a new sports betting bill in 2018. It’s part of the broader legislation push for online poker and DFS. It became effective after the Supreme Court upended the federal ban on single-game betting outside Nevada.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island legalized sports betting after Gov. Gina Raimondo signed the state budget. It included some words that enabled sports betting. They tweaked the law in 2019 to allow mobile betting.

Arkansas

The Arkansas Racing Commission regulates sports betting in the states. They only allow in-person bets. You can’t bet on games that involve state college teams.

New York

After six years of New York passing a law to allow sports betting, a legal sportsbook opened. The law’s revival came after the 2018 Supreme Court Ruling. In April 2021, Gov. Andrew Cuomo agreed to fund statewide mobile sports betting with an unannounced launch date.

Iowa

Iowa legalized sports betting in 2019. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission regulates sports betting within the state. Operators must pay $45,000 to get a license and a 6.75% tax on profits.

Oregon

After a long hiatus, legal sports betting made a comeback in Oregon in 2019. It already had a law in the books allowing some sports betting forms. It’s why the legislature need not pass new laws or amend existing tribal-state compacts.

Indiana

The Indiana Gaming Commission regulates all sports betting and licensing to operators. You can bet on both college and pro sports. However, they excluded eSports and high school sports.

New Hampshire

Before 2019 ended, Gov. Chris Sununu put the first legal sports wager on the New England Patriots. Now, the state’s lottery oversees sports betting regulations within the state. Both in-person and online sports betting are available.

Illinois

The Illinois legislature passed a broad gaming bill enabling both online and in-person bets. The bill got approved in 2020. You’re not allowed to bet on minor leagues or the state’s college teams.

Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the “Lawful Sports Betting Act” three months before legal sports betting in Michigan happened. The new law regulates betting on a wide array of sports, including college games.

Montana

Gov. Steve Bullock signed a 28-page bill legalizing sports betting. It uses the state’s lottery, meaning you can’t bet online. The governor cited the Montana Lottery’s track record as he signed the bill.

Colorado

Colorado voters approved a ballot measure to regulate sports betting under licensed casinos. Six months later, legal sports betting launched, allowing both mobile and in-person betting. Tax revenue from this industry will fund state water projects.

Washington, D.C.

The D.C. Lottery launched “GameBetDC,” a digital platform allowing consumers to bet on major sports across the globe. Sports betting became legal because of the Sports Wagering Lottery Amendment Act of 2018.

Tennessee

Tennessee only allows online sports betting due to the Tennessee Sports Gaming Act. It allows sports betting as long as it has no brick-and-mortar counterpart.

Virginia

The Commonwealth of Virginia approved legalized sports betting in April 2020. You can bet online, but not on Virginia college sports.

North Carolina

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a 2019 bill in March 2021. It allowed “sports and horse race wagering on tribal lands.” These gambling acts are “Class III” gaming activities under the state compact.

The new law allows college and professional sports betting. However, you can only place your bets in person at approved locations.

Is It Legal to Gamble on Sports Online? States Unlikely to Legalize

Out of all states, Utah is the only state with an anti-gambling stance. They wrote it into the state’s constitution. Changing state policies toward sports betting is a massive change from decades of gambling opposition of all forms.

Idaho and Wisconsin have no announced bills to legalize sports betting. However, it could change in the future.

Is Sports Gambling Legal in the U.S? Learn More Today!

States outside this list are in the process of legalizing sports betting. Some are close while others are in turmoil. Regardless, we hope it answers your question, “is sports gambling legal in my state?”

Is online sports gambling legal in your state? Look for more gambling tips on our blog and learn.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines