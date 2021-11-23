Interested In Playing Airsoft? Here’s How To Get Started

By

If you are looking for something a bit more tactical and more engaging than playing first-person shooter games on a console, then airsoft might be the right sport for you. Though some people do confuse this with paintball there are significant differences. Firstly, there is no paint, there is no mess when you get shot. Airsoft uses a plastic BB bullet very similar to what you probably played with as a child but this is much more serious.

Secondly, the weapons are a lot more efficient as they mostly rely on electric power rather than a gas-powered paintball gun. Also, this is a game in which the weapons are nearly exact copies of the real deal and this is why airsoft is actually not allowed in a lot of areas. If airsoft sounds appealing to you then here are some of the most important things you need to know to get started.

1. Legality

If you live in a rural area you might get away with playing airsoft out in the open though it is very dangerous for people nearby who aren’t protected with proper gear. If you happen to be in an urban environment then even owning an airsoft gun can get you into some pretty serious trouble. You might be facing heavy fines, arrest, or even criminal charges and overall it just isn’t worth the trouble. If you are serious about it then look into getting a membership at a proper airsoft arena where you can play worry-free.

2. Weapons

The most important thing that you need to keep in mind when it comes to airsoft guns is that these are meant to be imitations of the real weapon. Airsoft training is literally also known as military simulation, these are not just fancy toys. The weapon specialists at Air Guns Daddy suggest that you really look into exactly what you need for your game requirements. All these weapons behave very differently and it is not like those basic BB guns that all fire the same and it’s just the style that is different. Also, certain guns will require you to have ID and they might not even be available for newbies.

3. Safety

With any kind of game where you are shooting each other and literally simulating a fatal situation, safety cannot be taken lightly. You need to make sure you have the right gear for airsoft because it can have some serious repercussions. One of the most dangerous is eye injuries so you need to be careful when you are in the game and even just around an ongoing game. Make sure you wear protective gear, especially a face mask, take care of the weapon, and play responsibly. These are high-powered weapons that can cause a lot of damage.

As you start off with airsoft the best way to get accustomed to the game is to familiarize yourself with Close Quarter Combat (CQC). This is the game format that is used most frequently and it is a very entertaining style to play. Once you get the hang of it you can move onto larger arenas where you can simulate more complicated and larger scale fight scenarios. If you are just starting consider renting gear rather than purchasing. Once you are familiar with it and have made up your mind you can invest in your own gear.