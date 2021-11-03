Insights into Altcoin Casinos

By

Altcoin casinos are web-based casinos that accept altcoins as a payment method. Surprisingly, some of the best bitcoin casinos also offer altcoin currencies as an alternative payment method in their platform.

You may also come across online gaming casinos having cryptocurrencies of their own. They may allow you to change the crypto into cash, bitcoin or transfer it to your wallet.

Getting Started With Altcoins

To buy altcoins, you need to check which coins are accepted by the casino. Look for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange platform to buy new or trade your existing cryptocurrency. You can use reliable cryptocurrency exchanges, such as CoinBase and Binance, with a trusted trading platform.

They will permit you to purchase altcoins using debit or credit cards. Your only requirement is to sign up for an account, finish the KYC test process, and open an online crypto wallet where you can store your digital assets.

Crypto wallets may sound foreign, but they are digital “banks” or wallets in clear terms. These wallets provide you with storage for your earned cryptocurrency.

However, you may find it essential to have other separate wallets if buying several cryptocurrencies is your goal. Some wallets hold one type of cryptocurrency, while others allow you to store several cryptocurrencies.

Every wallet has a public key, your sending and receiving crypto address, and a secret key that gives access to your account’s wallet. It will help if you don’t share your private key with anyone, as you may be giving strangers a way through into your account.

All altcoin casinos have a unique address. The casino gives you the address to deposit your altcoins. You will have your account credited instantly in most cases, but this may not always be the case.

Different crypto coins have varying transaction times, and how fast they appear into your account may be determined by network strength, wallet capabilities, and the receiving casino.

The advantages of staking with altcoins are:

You have plenty of options, especially if the casino allows different altcoins

Most promising altcoins are on a rising trend meaning their value is increasing

Altcoins have a lower fluctuation rate than bitcoin

Factors Undermining Usage of Altcoins

While both casinos and players may benefit from using cryptocurrencies, they may still find challenges. These challenges include but are not limited to transaction speeds, volatility, and differing fees, among others. Let’s have a look at them.

Acceptability of the altcoins

Most casinos accept bitcoin and other high-ranking cryptocurrencies. Additionally, bitcoin casinos have been in the game much earlier than their altcoin counterparts. Bitcoin has survived a decade hence has taken up a large market base in the past years.

This reality has almost given bitcoin currency a monopoly in the world of digital marketing. The influence that bitcoin has poses a threat to the development and popularity of altcoins, which becomes one major challenge.

Despite this popularity, players can still trade their bitcoins for altcoins and vice versa. However, acquiring bitcoin is very expensive, and the transaction fees may lower your purchasing power.

Volatility

Altcoins, just like bitcoin, experience volatility. What is more interesting is that bitcoin seems to affect the volatility of altcoins. When bitcoin is on a rising trend, the value of the altcoin also increases and vice versa. The volatility may discourage players since you are not sure of the value of the digital currency by the time you withdraw it from the casino.

High Transaction Fees

Another challenge is high transactions fees when buying or selling cryptocurrency from an exchange. Some casinos may allow you to exchange your coins with local currency, but you may part with a percentage of your money.

However, you may find exchange platforms charging lower fees and have much faster transaction speeds.

Transactional losses

Sometimes gamblers may fail to convert altcoins to their actual money value, leading to loss of cash. This loss happens when a player wins, and the casino pays them with several altcoins, but the coin crashes before converting it to their local currency.

A player may also mistake the address for the casino and send the coins to someone else. This mistake can lead to losses. When dealing with cryptocurrency transactions, make sure you double-check every detail about the transaction, especially the address and fees applicable.

Please note that no compensation is given in most cases, nor is a follow-up done in the event of sending money to the wrong address.

Conclusion

Altcoins are the future of crypto gambling since technology is on a rising trajectory. Gamers are on the verge of expanding their wallets by joining multiple online funding options. You may be able to enjoy good betting sprees with the rising altcoins, provided the challenges are kept in check.

Altcoins have the best chance of revolutionizing casinos, especially their betting systems. However, a lot of sensitization needs to be done to accelerate the growth and use of digital currency.