In-depth Look at Gambling Industry in Arizona

You have probably heard the good news. Sports betting could soon be available in Arizona. Which means, if you live there, you might be wondering if it is really worth the hassle. The Supreme Court recently ruled that individual states can make a decision on sports betting. Arizona is one of the states that have opted in. Before you go running and making bets, though, you need to know what you are doing.

This article is going to walk you through everything that you need to know about Arizona sports betting. Find out more below.

History of sports betting in Arizona

The sports betting industry is growing at a rapid pace. A number of states are jumping on the bandwagon. Arizona is one of the latest states to consider entering the field. Their representatives from the professional sports teams in the state are pushing for legislation. The Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, and Arizona Coyotes all expressed their support for sports betting. Also, they showed interested in being able to offer it inside their respective stadiums. There are major progresses made to establish an Arizona sports betting markets. Especially with proposed laws under consideration for legalization.

Who can bet in Arizona?

Arizona sports betting maybe legal. However, it comes with several laws for eligibility. Unlike Wyoming and New Hampshire, the legal age for betting is 21. This is the same age restriction with it traditional tribal casinos. What’s more, is you need to be in Arizona to actually place your bets. Using geolocation tech that utilizes your phone’s internal GPS, online sports book can easily pin your location. Additionally, different states have specific sports books legalized to operate there. Therefore, to wager on an Arizona sportsbook, you need to be wagering in Arizona physically.

Online Sportbooks Available

Since the legalization of online sports betting, top operators are pushing to get a share of the pie. With these sites partnering with tribal casinos and sports franchises. Players here have a wealth of options. Even more operators seek to have licences. Among the top sites you can wager include Draftkings Sportsbook, Ceasars Sportsbook, FanDuel, BetMGM, Unibet, BarStool Sportbook and TwinSpires. Each of these sites come with different welcome packages. Efforts meant to attract customers across Arizona. Additionally, most of these sites have mobile apps. Thus, enable players to gamble from any point without limitation.

New lobbying effort

Sportsbooks are now beginning to form partnerships with Native American tribes. This is in effort to allow legalized sports betting across the state of Arizona. Only time will tell if these lobbying efforts will be successful. However, Arizona is not a stranger to gambling. There are currently 24 tribal casinos in Arizona offering slot machines, video poker, blackjack and other table games, along with live bingo games. The state also allows residents to play on daily fantasy sports sites and online poker rooms. There is a lot of promise once the lobbying efforts are successful.

Is Arizona going to offer legal sports betting soon?

The proposition of legal sports betting in Arizona is something under heavy recent discussions. In the past few years, there have been multiple bills introduced. The bills aiming to change the laws surrounding sports betting. These bills never made it through the legislature. However, in 2019 a new bill introduced would allow tribal casinos to offer sports betting once legal at federal level. The sports betting bill made it through. It was signed by Governor Doug Ducey. However, this bill is not effective until the federal ban on sports betting remains lifted again.

Online vs. landbased sport books in Arizona

Arizona is one of the most restrictive states in terms of gambling. With some exceptions, casino-style gaming is not available in Arizona. This means that online sports betting will likely be your only option. If you want to bet on sports from within the state. There are no PA online casino. Also, there are a number of online sportsbooks operating in other states and accept Arizona residents. Online sports betting is generally easier, safer and more convenient. In comparison to land-based casinos. However, land-based books can be fun for socializing and get a different experience.

Arizona sports betting is an industry in development. However, the state has yet to regulate and legalize sports gambling. There are still many opportunities for Arizonans. They can wager on their favourite teams. Also, they do so at a land-based sportsbook. Alternatively, at an online offshore operator. The current legal framework for tribal gamin in Arizona appears to support the addition of tribal casinos. The addition of these casinos cuts across the state. Without any further changes to state law. However, there are still plenty of questions. Many regarding logistics and working status in Arizona.