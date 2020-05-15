How to Treat and Prevent Sports Injuries

By

Sports and working out are excellent ways to stay in shape and challenge yourself physically. However, they also require discipline and careful execution. Exerting yourself physically, even when done safely, can lead to both temporary and long-term injuries that can take a toll on your overall well-being. That’s why it’s important to take the right steps to protect yourself when engaging in sports activities, whether you exercise in the gym or on the field.

Tips for Treating Sports Injuries

To keep yourself safe and healthy when exercising, here are some of the most useful tips for preventing and treating sports injuries:

#1: Use Pain Relievers

Dealing with a sports injury can be difficult if you are in severe pain, not to mention that it can cause you to put force on other parts of the body, potentially leading to further injuries. Before you can take the next steps in treatment, first you need to find a way to minimize the pain. To relieve your pain quickly, here are a few methods you can try:

CBDfx pain cream

BioFreeze pain relieving spray

Luminas pain relief patch

You can also try traditional methods like tablets and other medications.

#2: Reduce Inflammation with Cold Therapy

Once you have the pain under control, you should do what you can to reduce inflammation to help minimize swelling and further discomfort. Reducing inflammation as soon as possible can help also prevent stiffness in the affected area. This can be done by:

Applying ice packs

Taking an ice bath

Using a cold therapy system

Depending on the extent of your injury, you could also consider cryotherapy or corticosteroids which would be performed by a professional.

#3: Compress the Affected Area

To further reduce inflammation and prevent swelling, you will want to compress the affected area. You can do this simply using a compression wrap. When you wrap the area, you want it to be snug, but not so tight that it’s cutting off circulation or causing discomfort. Once you have the area wrapped, you want to secure it so the pressure is applied consistently.

#4: Elevate the Injured Area and Rest

If possible, you should elevate the injury for several hours each day. Elevating the injury can help prevent excess fluid from accumulating in the area, relieving pain and inflammation. To properly elevate, you should have the injury high enough to be above heart-level. You can use pillows to comfortably keep your limb at that height.

Tips for Preventing Injuries

To take steps to prevent future sports injuries, you should do the following:

#1: Warm-Up Before Exercise?

Both warming up and cooling down are essential to preventing injuries. By warming up before your workout, you increase blood flow to the limbs, getting them ready for higher levels of exertion and minimizing the amount of strain put on muscles during exercise. Plus, it helps with your performance. Cooling down helps bring your heart rate and blood pressure back down to a normal level.

Stretching should be part of your warm-up and cool-down. During the warm–up, stretching helps to ready the muscles for activity. During the cool down, stretching helps remove lactic acid which can help with post-workout recovery and pain.

#2: Wear Protective Gear

When necessary, you should wear protective gear, whether that’s a training belt for weightlifting or a helmet for baseball. This equipment is specifically designed to help prevent injuries and can only benefit you when you’re playing a game or working out.

#3: Take Breaks

To give your body time to recover from exertion, you need to have some rest time during your week. You should take at least one day off per week. If you don’t like to have a fully sedentary day, you can go for a walk to get some movement into your day or try a low-intensity option like yoga.

For many, sports and exercise are essential parts of their lives and an injury can take a toll on their overall well-being. While it might be tempting to push yourself through injuries, it’s better to take the time to heal than risk further setbacks. Taking these steps to prevent and care for injuries can help you make sure that you are able to play your best and continue being physical.

