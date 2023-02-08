How To Spot Uptrends and Downtrends In The Currency Markets

Uptrends and downtrends in crypto are not unlike those in traditional assets, except that the potential gains and losses are much greater. An uptrend is a series of higher highs and higher lows, whereas a downtrend is a series of lower highs and lower lows.

In order to trade on either an uptrend or downtrend, you look for valid entries based on technical analysis (or TA). For instance, if you’re trading on an uptrend, you enter when the price hits a new high after the stock consolidated around previous highs for some time (the consolidation period could be days or weeks).

What is an Uptrend In Crypto And How To Spot Them?

An uptrend is when the price of a crypto currency (e.g., bitcoin) or stock goes up over time. In the crypto world, there are trends that are very easily identifiable and predictable.

Trading on an uptrend is more conservative than trading on a downtrend because you’re waiting for confirmation of the trend from TA before entering your trade.

How to spot them?

Watch the volume of the market. If it’s increasing over time, then it could be a good sign that the price will continue to rise. It’s not always accurate—sometimes people are just buying and selling on hype. But usually, seeing the volume rising is a pretty good indicator that the price will continue to rise. Check to make sure there aren’t any other coins with similar features or goals as the coin you are looking at. If there are many other similar coins, then the demand for that one might not be as high as it would be if it were the only one like it. Look for coins with something unique about them–such as being faster than Bitcoin’s transaction speed or having a mining process different from Bitcoin’s–and see if they are getting attention from people who want to use that feature/set of features on a regular basis

A typical pattern for a crypto up trend:

Prices tend to rally up after the start of an uptrend and then pull back. Prices rally up again and continue rallying up until it hits the resistance level caused by the previous pullback that occurred at point 1 above. Prices will hover around this resistance level until a significant amount of volume is reached, which breaks the resistance level, causing prices to rally even higher than before, initiating a new uptrend. This process repeats itself over and over again with smaller pullbacks after each rally until prices reach their all-time high (ATH). Prices continue to drop after the ATH is reached because the market becomes too bullish

Define Downtrend and How To Discern It

A downtrend is when the price of a crypto asset like bitcoin goes down over time. This is usually due to negative news (such as government regulation) or simply traders leaving the asset. A downtrend can be reversed with good news or by traders buying back into the coin.

A short term downtrend can often be reversed by simply waiting out the bad news and then re-entering at a lower level, whereas a long-term downtrend needs a catalyst for change.

The price of cryptocurrency, such as ADA, usually fluctuates in cycles. This is because cryptocurrencies are affected by many factors, such as government regulation and media coverage. Crypto coins are no different. It also goes through several cycles of uptrends and downtrends daily affecting ADA price.

Here are a few of the most common ones:

Price manipulation: The crypto markets are highly speculative. Early adopters who are trying to make a quick buck may artificially lower the value of cryptocurrency by spreading rumors and FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) about certain coins. This is called “pumping” and “dumping,” respectively. If you catch on too late, the price could drop because of this manipulation. Inflation: If a coin has a high inflation rate, then its value will drop as more coins are added to circulation. Take Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example—it has an inflation rate of 4% per year. Competition: When one cryptocurrency suddenly becomes popular for some reason, investors move their money into that coin instead, since they think it will become even more popular and even more valuable than it already is. Or if another cryptocurrency becomes better than the one you’re holding with regards to speed and scalability.

You can spot downtrends using various technical analysis tools like MACD, RSI, and other indicators that show negative trends such as divergence between price and indicators. A long-term downtrend may need fundamental reasons to reverse it (for example, if you’re trading BTC/USD and Xapo starts supporting SegWit addresses).



Bots, Charts and Technical Analysis

These days lots of people use AI Trading Bot to trade on cryptocurrency exchanges, but manual trading (and watching the markets closely) still helps you spot opportunities and make good trades.

Traders can spot them by looking at candlestick charts, which show the price movement for the day with a vertical line at the open, high, low, and close. Candlesticks are used to summarize the stock market’s trading activity.

The lines or rectangles that form around the candlesticks can be green or red, representing an uptrend or downtrend respectively. In order to trade on either an uptrend or downtrend, you look for valid entries based on technical analysis (or TA).

Final Thoughts

We’re all familiar with the popular adage, “Buy low, sell high.” The idea is to buy when something is cheap, and to sell at a higher price. It’s common advice for stocks, and it also applies to cryptocurrencies.

The flipside of the coin is that you can also spot buying opportunities by identifying downtrends. When something is falling in value, you can look for the bottom and catch it right before it starts climbing back up again.

This advice is especially true of cryptocurrencies because they tend to be so volatile. The market might see a huge upswing, or it might crash by half overnight. It’s always important to pay close attention and make sure that you’re selling at the right time—even if you’ve invested in a cryptocurrency because you believe in its long-term potential, you don’t want to lose money on a short-term drop that’s not actually part of a larger downtrend yet.

