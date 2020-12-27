Useful tips on how to predict football matches accurately

By

Betting on football, like any other online betting on sports, needs special skill and training. Everyone knows that professional bookmakers predict matches results after detailed study of various features. Only the most naive betters can rely solely on luck or such funny predictions, as octopus Paul had done about ten years ago.

Today successful football betting depends on the whole complex of preparations. This short review provides the most useful tips for accurate football matches prediction. According to betting experts opinion, these features are:

real forces of playing teams;

last and tête-à-tête matches statistics;

place where the match is held.

The following is a detailed review of each item mentioned above.

Favourites and underdogs

Matches with clear favorites and outsiders are easiest to predict. They are very simple to identify using a variety of methods. Firstly, own knowledge is useful here. Secondly, this situation is obvious from the difference in the bookmaker’s odds. However, if you use the second variant it is recommended not to bet on little known leagues. Information about real forces of teams can be used in two ways — betting much on a favourite with low odds, or betting a little on underdog with high odds. Outsiders have more chances in matches where favourite is not much interested in result.

Teams’ readiness is quite important thing here, too. Injuries, disqualification, negative psychology atmosphere, players’ personal problems — all these features can influence the result of the match. For getting such information it is recommended to read the latest news. The best online bookmakers publish such articles in their blogs. Save such sites in your browser bookmarks and subscribe to these pages.

Personal and general statistics matches

Another important feature for accurate football matches predictions is statistics. Here the total information of last matches and personal games of the chosen rivals should be mentioned. Last results of the team show much. Using such statistics better can understand how the players are ready for match. For example, if the previous games were hard, favourite loses some chance. The same situation is then the team wasn’t play with serious rivals for a long time.

Tête-à-tête matches’ statistics is quite important, too. Sometimes, strong teams have «uncomfortable» rivals. They often win matches with stronger teams, but this one is a real toughie for them. Moreover, there are many examples when personal derby is superior to any other features. Such examples are matches between Manchester United and Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, Real and Atletico, Milan and Inter. When betting on such matches, the best choice is a double outcome.

Home or guest

Despite the fact that in modern football the effect of the native field is no longer as strong «weapon» as before, this factor continues to play an important role in predicting.

With the exception of matches with clear favorites, hosts are most often preferred. This is facilitated by the familiar field, the absence of fatigue after the transfer, as well as the powerful support of fans. Moreover, no matter how sad, in many low level leagues referees may sympathize with the host teams (such betting is not recommended by reliable bookmakers).

Hope the information was useful for our readers. Follow these tips, and predict the results of football matches with success!

