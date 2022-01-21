How to play reliably in an online casino?

By

Every day thousands of people play for real money in online casinos. However, it is important to always pay attention to be able to play safely. We already give some tips to watch out for so that you can play safely and reliably online in an online casino.

Never play in an online casino without a valid license

After the closure of land-based casinos due to the spread of the Coronavirus, many players are forced to gamble online. Due to the increasing demand for online casinos, hundreds if not thousands of gambling sites have been launched that try to lure players in every way. While the United Kingdom has a specialized commission to monitor and verify the legality of online casinos, if you decide to play at an online casino, you should always be aware that this casino has a reliable foreign license.

The most reliable foreign license for online casinos is the Maltese license. The Malta Gaming Authority always imposes strict requirements on online casinos before they are licensed to offer their products online. An important part of this, for example, is that players’ money must be secured at all times. So if the casino struggles financially, you are always sure that you can get your money back as a player.

Curaçao and Gibraltar also have excellent licensing committees that monitor and verify gambling sites. In addition, after licensing the site, they continue to monitor the site for compliance with legal standards and licensing requirements.

Use trusted payment methods

As with online shopping, for example, it is always important to use a payment method that is reliable. Of course you do not want abuse to be possible and you to be scammed if possible. Most of the online casinos offer Visa and Mastercard, while others have switched to an international system such as Trustly. Those who often play in online casinos or do online transactions can benefit from an eWallet, such as Skrill or Neteller.

If you choose to make a bank-based payment method, such as Klarna or Trustly, always make sure that the payment is made within the actual banking environment.

Cybercriminals can completely fake bank payment screens in order to try to extract important information. In this regard, always pay close attention to the URL of the casino site.

Read online casino reviews

Just like with all other products and sectors, you can also read a lot of online reviews about online casinos and how reliable they are. Often online casino review sites provide a full review and description of why you should (or should not) play at a particular online casino. It is always very important to find a reliable online casino.

Please note, however, that when you read negative experiences about an online casino, this does not always have to be correct. The writer of the review may have omitted some details that make the story sound different or sometimes these reviews are even fake.

So use this as a guideline, and feel free to try online casinos yourself. Your personal experience is the best reference.

Find out what other players think about the casino!

Although the opinions of other players are not as comprehensive as the reviews offered by other internet sites, they remain honest and express a real experience. You can get feedback from other players on independent review sites such as Ask Gamblers and TrustPilot. You can also browse the comments box on the different review sites.

Make sure the casino games are fair

Casino players fall into two categories. The first category is the novice players who have not played before, and the second category is the professional players who have certain favorite games. For the first category, trying the games for free would be a good way to discover the preferred genre, but for the two categories they definitely want to get fair results when betting with real money!

Regardless of what type of games you prefer, you need to make sure that they come from a trusted developer and that the casino offers original gaming content, among the top developers available on the scene at the moment:

Microgaming

Netnet

Play Tech

Evolution Gaming

Big time gaming

Of course, this does not mean that the casino should only offer games from these developers! But the software providers mentioned above are the main providers of the best and most reliable casinos at the moment. In addition, they are licensed by all independent charities, and licensing committees.

Experience the rewards

All online casinos have bonus packages to keep their players entertained. This is supposed to be a sign that the casino is safe and they can be trusted. However the real value of the rewards lies in the terms and conditions, not in their value. Therefore, you should check the terms of the bonus before you get it. Sometimes a welcome offer is just a gimmick or a way to freeze your deposit.

The most important condition that you should focus on is the wagering requirements. The wagering requirement indicates the number of doubles you have to pass in order to withdraw your winnings from the bonus. Ideally, wagering requirements should be between 25x and 30x.

Customer service

Very intuitively, if the casino is reliable, it will offer many contact methods including live chat, phone call, and email. The casino should have all of these and it would be a great addition if the casino offers social media support as well.

Payouts speed

Before you start depositing hundreds of dollars into the casino, it is best to start by spending a small amount to test how quickly you can withdraw your winnings first. Mostly, secure casinos process your payments quickly and without hassle, but on the other hand, unreliable casinos can take weeks or months to process your money!