How to Motivate Your Kids to Do Sports

Everyone wants their kids to play sports as they are a great way of fostering teamwork and obviously provide plenty of exercises which is essential for their health and well being. Some parents have an extra hidden motivation in that they want their children to excel at sports because the rewards on offer if they reach professionalism can be life-changing.

However, in this day and age with the internet to the fore, it can be very difficult to convince your kids to play sports because they are constantly tied to their mobile phone or computer, which is obviously detrimental to their personal development and wellbeing. To combat this, we have compiled a list of the best ways to motivate your kids into playing sports, so read on if you want to turn them into the next Tiger Woods or Robbie Fowler.

Let Them Choose Their Sports

One of the worst ways of motivating a child is to force them to do something that they don’t want to do. When it comes to sports it is important to offer them a wide range of possibilities depending on their interests and physique and then allow them to choose what they want to do. Make it clear that they have to play at least one sport, but leave the choice up to them. You may have to forget about turning them into the next professional golfer or footballer, but allowing them to do something that they are genuinely interested in will motivate them to keep playing their chosen sport well into their teenage years and beyond.

Don’t Compare Them to Others

Another definite no-no is comparing your child to others in their age group as this will only serve to dishearten them and then they will lose interest. Sure, you need to encourage them, but by telling them they are not as good as Damien from next door, you will just make them feel inadequate. Instead, encourage them to improve their own performance without relating it to others and you will find that their performance improves in no time at all.

Help Them Train

Ok, young Billy goes to football training twice a week, but by giving him an extra one to one sessions at home, you will help him to improve quicker than his peers which will fill him with motivation to work harder himself. Maybe you could take him out for a run, or a swim in the local pool to give him a fitness advantage over the others. Another idea is to take him to watch older kids train so that he can see what he is trying to emulate, which will provide a further boost to his morale and will encourage him to work even harder to reach the top.

Read and Watch

Reading about how professionals reached the top of their chosen field and watching videos of their training, for example, at basketball, can be great motivational tools to show youngsters what it takes to really excel. You can also fill their lives with motivational slogans and phrases which I found really useful information on this site regarding the power of these motivational quotes and how they can transform the performance of kids even from a young age. These tools work for adults, and the y have been shown to work for children as well, so take advantage and motivate your kids whatever their age or ability.

Don’t Push Them Too Hard

There is a very fine line between being a pushy parent and motivating them to do their best. If you are constantly criticizing them or telling them that they are not good enough, or as good as their peers, you are going to swiftly disinterest your child and they will have no internet in continuing any further. Of course, there will be those days when your son or daughter needs a kick up the backside, but it is also important to give them plenty of activities away from their sport so that they can return to training with a fresh mind and a spring in their step.

As we have discovered there are right and wrong ways to go about motivating your child to play sports. It is important to let them choose what they want to play, even if it is against your wishes, after all, playing any sport is better than not playing at all.

Don’t be the pushy parent on the sidelines always criticizing them and constantly comparing their failings to the ability of others, as this will actually demotivate them. Instead, offer praise where it is due, do extra training with them on their own and read and watch about how professionals made it to the top to motivate them to emulate their heroes. If you follow these steps you will have the next Serena Williams on your hands in no time at all.

