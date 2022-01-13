How to Gamble Online Legally in Canada

By

What are the related legalities to gambling online in Canada? Read on to find out. Even in the 21st century, there are people who raise their eyebrows when they hear of gambling. Unfortunately, the media representation of the activity doesn’t do much to improve it either, given that all classic villains are always supposed to be playing poker. But gambling is very much a recreational activity, so it needs to be discussed more.

Thankfully, the number of casinos is increasing, offline as well as online. So you can always play some of the best online casino games or gamble at the land-based casinos! The access to online casinos has made more people take notice of the activity. In fact, now you also have specialised casinos: you can visit an NDB casino if you want no deposit bonuses on signing up or a No Wager Casino if you don’t want wagering requirements on your winnings. But can all this apply to a gambler residing in Canada?

Gambling in Canada

There are many such countries across the world where gambling is still illegal. If you are a gambler looking for some action in Canada, you might be wondering what is the situation in Canada. Well, although gambling has been illegal in the country since 1985, the nation has since made some impressive progress and managed to legalise it.

So, don’t worry, you would not be breaking any laws if you gamble there. If you are playing online or in a brick-and-mortar casino, you are completely free to indulge in the activity. The only illegal thing would be to run a casino in Canada or any other casino without proper licenses. You can gamble at offshore casinos without any worries.

Tips for Safe Online Gambling

Online gambling is legal in most of the nations of the world, so you don’t have to worry about illegal online gambling if you are in any of these countries. But here are a few tips that will keep you safe when you gamble online, irrespective of whether you are in Canada or Australia. And you can find some useful money-saving tips on the Internet.

Check the Licensing: This is the most important aspect to be verified while signing up at a virtual den. Until and unless the site is licensed by reputable regulating bodies like Malta Gaming Association, United Kingdom Gambling Commission, among others, don’t trust the site.

Provide Correct Information: Don’t make the mistake of filling up fake identity details when you sign up on an online casino. All genuine online casinos would verify your info when you try to make your payments. Your account might get suspended if you are caught.

Set a Limit: If you are afraid of incurring losses, set a limit to your losses for each time you play. All reputable online casinos come with this option, so make use of this feature.

Wagering Requirements: Don’t go for a site that has a high playthrough requirement because you stand to lose more than you can actually win. There are a lot of no-wagering casinos, as well as low-wagering casinos out there, so check them out once before you come to a decision.

Best Casinos in Canada

Online casinos are the new normal, given the pandemic that has been raging for over a year now. The casino industry is facing a worker shortage, but there are plenty of offshore casinos online for you to experience. But how do you know which ones are worth it and which ones are there to scam you? Well, here is a list of online casinos that you check out.

888 Casino: Established in 1997, it happens to be one of the oldest online casinos in the market. It offers a wide range of slot games from a variety of providers. It is regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, so you don’t need to worry about your safety. They have an amazing customer care service that is ready to help you 24/7.

Jackpot City Casino: Launched in 1998, this site, too, has been in the market for a long time. Apart from being licensed by Malta Gaming Authority, it also has an eCOGRA certificate, so punters don’t need to be sceptical about the site. New users get $1,600 for free, which they can spend on the 500+ casino games which the site offers.

Wheelz Casino: This casino was established in 2021, but don’t dismiss it as a newbie. It is certified by the Malta Gaming Authority, so drop all your fears. Even as a new casino, it has been able to garner a lot of attention, as well as users, because of the wide range of games it offers and the amazing welcome bonuses. Apart from 20 No Deposit Free Spins, you also get a bonus of $300, which you can use on the games of your choice. Moreover, the more you play, the quicker the progress bar fills up, and you get more free spins on your favourite game.

Spin Casino: Established in 2001, this is another old player in the market. It is certified by the Malta Gaming Authority and has a huge range of casino games to choose from. There are over 700 games, and all of them are exclusively powered by Microgaming, one of the leading iGaming providers in the market.

Royal Vegas Casino : This casino hit the market in 2000 and has since held its position as one of the best online casinos. With a license from Malta Gaming Authority and more than 700 games to choose from, this site provides the users with a smooth experience that makes them want to keep coming back.

There are many others that you can check out.

A Word of Caution

A lot of online casinos have promotion offers, but just because the offer is tempting doesn’t mean that it actually is. Sometimes, there are terms and conditions attached to these offers, which you only come to know when you read through the related information. Make sure you don’t blindly claim a bonus offer before reading through the details. You might end up regretting your rash actions very soon.

Conclusion

All in all, you can safely gamble online in Canada without having to worry about anything. Just make sure that you are vigilant of your gambling habits. If you sense something wrong, don’t be afraid to seek out help. Gambling is a fun activity, yes, but excess of anything is bad. Keep that in mind, and enjoy a gala time at the online casinos mentioned above!