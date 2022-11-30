How to Deposit Funds in an Australian Casino Using Cashtocode

Technology advancements have led to new ways of transferring funds to Australian-based casinos. The new payment options are more secure and instantly transfer funds to the casinos. One such payment option available to Australian online casino players is Cashtocode.

To give you more information about Australian Cashtocode casinos, let John Gold of BetPokies explain how Cashtocode works and how you can use it to play at Australian casinos.

What is Cashtocode?

CashtoCode lets you pay on selected online merchants without a credit card. It’s a safe, instant alternative that can maximise your security and shield you from the risks of exposing sensitive personal or financial information.

You need an eVoucher to transfer the funds to your online casino account. The eVoucher is a prepaid online voucher you can redeem in most legally accredited Australian online casinos. At the time of writing, four authorized dealers sell the Cashtocode eVouchers, namely:

Reload Hero

Coinsbee

OFFGamers

Dundle

One of the benefits of using Cashtocode eVoucher is that transactions are processed instantly. Thus, funds will be available in your account instantly. You will never have to wait more than 5 minutes for the funds to reflect on your Australian casino.

In addition, you don’t need to provide your bank card details, and the minimum deposit is currently set at AUD 25.

How to Get Cashtocode eVoucher

Getting a Cashtocode eVoucher is straightforward, even for new users. Follow the steps below to enjoy this intuitive and secure payment option.

Login to your account using your username and password.

Click on the “Cashier” option.

Select the Cashtocode deposit option.

Specify the amount you want to deposit.

Input the 20-character code on your Cashtocode voucher to complete the process.

For the transaction to be complete, the amount you specify when buying the eVoucher must be equivalent to the amount deposited. It’s also not possible to subdivide the amount into small deposit amounts.

Background Information of Cashtocode eVoucher Method

Cashtocode was released over two years ago and allows you to use vouchers to top up your online casino account in a flash. It’s secure because it doesn’t require any personal or financial details.

The eVouchers are purchased online from several accredited retailers. You can use your smartphone or computer to purchase the vouchers, provided you have a reliable internet connection.

More importantly, Cashtocode is available on Android and Apple devices. Thus, in seconds, you can get by the eVouchers while on the go and redeem them at your selected licenced Australian gaming provider. If you are traveling, you can use this payment option to play your preferred casino game while on the go.

You don’t need to create a Cashtocode account or submit any bank account details. You also don’t have to remember your username or password. Unbelievable, right?

Benefits of Using Cashtocode eVouchers to Deposit Funds

Over the last couple of years, Cashtocode has gained massive traction in Australia. The clean reputation and the large number of online casino enthusiasts who use it prove it works. Here are the primary benefits of using Cashtocode eVouchers to transfer funds to your Australian casino account.

Stress-Free

Other payment transfer options, such as bank transfers, require users to disclose personal information such as credit card and account numbers. Cashtocode is different as you don’t have to remember any password, pin codes, username, or email logins. You don’t even need to create an account to get started.

Instant Funds Transfer

Gone are when you had to wait up to 3 business days for funds to reflect on your casino account. Once you purchase your Cashtocode eVoucher, you can use it to add funds to your online casino in seconds. The process of buying the eVoucher is also super easy and instant.

However, the time it takes for the casino to make the funds available in an Aussie player’s account varies. Confirm that the casino accepts this mode of payment before joining to avoid inconveniences.

100% Secure

Cashtocode eVouchers are generated using the most robust and secure systems. The brains behind this innovation have invested in a closed-loop security system that ensures no personal details are disclosed to third parties. Personal financial information will be kept private and never shared with anyone without your consent.

Easy to Use

Finding a funds transfer option that works in an array of Australian casinos is usually daunting. The transaction processes are usually complicated and time-consuming. Not anymore, Cashtocode eVouchers is easy to use. All you need to do is purchase eVouchers from any of the retailers in this article.

As mentioned earlier, you don’t need to create an account, and the minimum amount you can spend on an eVoucher is AUD 25.

Conclusion

Cashtocode eVoucher is one of the most convenient and secure ways of depositing funds into your Australian casino. Confirm that the casino accepts Cashtocode eVoucher as the payment option to leverage it.

Gambling addiction is real. If you need help, call the National Gambling Helpline on 1800 858 858.

Related Posts via Categories