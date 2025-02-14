How to Bet on BC Game Online in Nigeria?

BC Game is one of the most popular online betting sites available to users in Nigeria. It is able to offer a vast range of online casinos and sports events where you will be able to place wagers and secure winnings easily. Moreover, it is legally available for users in Nigeria with the help of its licence from the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan. Also, it has a simple and user-friendly interface, which will make it easier for you to get started. In this guide, we will be taking a look at the process of placing bets on this platform.

Create a BC Game Account

You will first have to register a new account on the website, which will be done using either of the two methods.

Email/Phone Number

If you want to register an account via email or phone number, follow the steps given below:

Open the official BC Game website and click on the Sign-up option on the homepage.

You will now have to enter your email or phone number and choose a password for your account.

Now, agree with the site’s terms and conditions, and you will also have the option to receive promotional emails and offers.

Proceed to the next step, and the site will now send a verification code to your registered email or phone number.

After providing the same, your account will be registered successfully on the website.

Social Media Accounts

One of the fastest ways to create an account at this site is through social media networks, which will be done by following these steps:

Open the official BC Game website and click on the Sign-up option on the homepage.

Choose from any of the social media such as Google, Telegram, Twitter, Metamask, WhatsApp, Line, Steam, and various others.

You will be redirected to its site, where you will now have to log into your account.

Give the necessary permissions to the casino site, and your account will be registered successfully.

In this way, you will be able to create an account on the website and explore the available options in casinos and sports.

Fund Your BC Game Wallet

You will now have to add funds to your account, which will be done via methods like PalmPay, E-wallet, Bank Transfer, and cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit starts at 100 NGN but can go high depending on the chosen option.

Click on the deposit option and choose Fiat or Cryptocurrency.

You will now have to select the payment method and provide the deposit amount to proceed.

Complete the payment using the same, and funds will be instantly credited to your account.

Place Your Bet on Casino

If you want to wager on casinos, BC Game has various options from the top developers, such as Slots, Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, Live Casino, Aviator, and various others.

Select the casino game where you want to play and explore the ways to win.

Adjust the amount according to your needs, and click on the start option to begin the round.

As the round comes to an end, you will get to know whether you have won or lost.

Place Your Bet on Sports Events

You will also be able to find multiple sports events at this site over sports such as cricket, football, tennis, table tennis, basketball, baseball, volleyball, and various others.

Go to the sportsbook and select the sports at which you want to stake.

Look for sports events and markets that match your needs.

You will now have to select the outcome and provide your bet amount to place it successfully on the same.

When it is placed, you will be able to either cash out before the event ends or wait for it to finish to know about your winnings.

