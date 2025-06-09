It’s looking like 2025 is going to be a huge year for memecoin, and a lot of that momentum should carry forward into 2026 and well beyond. Dogecoin (DOGE) is widely considered the first memecoin to enter the American mainstream consciousness, and that was largely fueled by the consistent promotion by Tesla CEO and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk.

Dogecoin was created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, partially as a joke about the wild speculation of cryptocurrency that was happening at the time that it was created- December, 2013.

This speculation reached a fever pitch in May of 2021 when Musk hosted Saturday Night Live and Dogecoin reached never before seen heights in popularity. Dogecoin has stayed relevant over the past few years, largely due to its connection to Musk, who recently held the title of world’s richest man.

Flash forward to 2025 and Musk became a leading advisor to the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump. With this position Musk created a new government agency, named after DOGE (Department Of Government Efficiency).

DOGE the government agency has revitalized interest in Doge the memecoin, and that has, in turn, surged popularity for memecoins in general. Dogecoin remains the most well recognized memecoin on the planet, but these days there are literally hundreds of others to consider investing in.

Cryptocurrency in general is very big among members of Generation-Z, or “Zoomers,” and this demographic overlaps quite a bit with those who are supporters of Musk and/or Trump. The rise in popularity of Pepe coin (PEPE) can be, at least partially, explained by the overlap of all these groups.

There are literally thousands of unique cryptocurrencies in existence, with memecoins a specific category that usually focuses on internet trends and pop culture sensations. As interest in memecoin trading grows, so does the need for new and expanded trading platforms. On-chain platforms, as the name implies, conduct their transactions directly on the blockchain, and that provides a level of security and transparency that is far superior to the off-chain trading platforms.

A perfect example is BYDFi MoonX, a Web3 on-chain memecoin trading tool designed specifically for Degen traders. Like all the tools offered by BYDFi, a Singapore-based crypto exchange founded in 2020, MoonX is geared towards the interests of the cryptocurrency trader. This is especially true for traders that emphasize security and autonomy above all other concerns.

BYDFi offers spot trading for over 700 cryptocurrencies, as well as flexible leverage trading ranging from 1x to 200x.

According to company data, they have more than a million global users. And many of these users are utilizing MoonX to make more data-driven decisions, as they integrate market analysis though smart trading tools. As it becomes more closely integrated into the blockchain itself, memecoin trading then becomes more accessible, automated and transparent. All of which provides more wins for the user.

Additionally, integration with DeFi ecosystems can provide more robust and scalable cybersecurity. On-chain data tools (e.g., DEXTools, GeckoTerminal, Birdeye) provide real-time metrics help the crypto trader make quicker, but also better informed investing decisions. These days, crypto trading is so mainstream that even old guard media like the Wall Street Journal and CNBC provide specific segments geared towards it.

MoonX incorporates world-class technologies that seamlessly integrate with the financial information that can be found via next gen artificial intelligence applications.

These days, forward-thinking investors are utilizing the likes of Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Twitter’s Grok, among others, to navigate their way through highly speculative, and often very volatile markets.

If the chatbot receives the right prompt, the output can lead to a more sophisticated trading strategy that decreases risk. BYDFi stands for “BUIDL Your Dream Finance,” and as any seasoned cryptocurrency trader will tell you- BUIDL is online slang for “build,” within their internet community.

Cryptocurrency traders can be found in all walks of life, in every demographic possible. Crypto is huge among college kids, and several members of the University of Illinois Fighting Illini baseball team have really gotten into it.

“I do know that they follow those things, and I do think it’s really good for them to think about investing and think about their futures,” Illini baseball coach Dan Hartleb said in an exclusive with The Sports Bank.

“We’ve got guys who are going to have a degree from the University of Illinois and are going to be doing extremely well, so for them to already be thinking about investing and looking at their futures, I think that’s awesome.

“That’s part of growing up here.”

The more investing tools we have at our disposal, the greater the knowledge base we can utilize to further monetize our assets, and with that, potentially make better decisions about our financial future.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories