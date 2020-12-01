How Many Truck Accidents are Caused by Animals on the Road?

By

There are a number of different causes for automobile accidents, and one of the more common types of accidents are caused by animals. But exactly how common are these kinds of accidents? And of those accidents, what animals are particularly prevalent in accidents themselves? We will discuss the common nature of animal accidents, why they happen so often, and how best one can prevent such accidents from happening.

How prevalent are animal-related automobile accidents?

There are a lot of factors that go into why animal-related accidents occur. One of the most common is distracted driving; for instance, when you are driving on the highway, or driving on a boring country road, it can be a little bit difficult to keep your mind on things. Thus, you may decide that you want to take some time to look at your phone, fiddle with your radio, what have you. This is an all too common cause for many an accident type, and animal-involved accidents are no different.

When you look away, an animal may just as quickly rush into the road, taking you by surprise, and causing a collision that puts you, the animal, and other people on the road at serious risk. Of course, one does not even need to be driving irresponsibly for an animal to be a nearly unavoidable hazard on the road.

A lot of accidents involving animals involve smaller animals, to be certain; something that cannot do much damage if a collision occurs. However, an animal-involved accident does not even necessarily have to do with a collision, at least not directly with one.

Indeed, an animal involved in an accident may come out of it completely unscathed. The reason for this being that a driver may have seen the animal on the road, swerved to avoid it, and resulted in an even worse accident than there would be, had the driver simply tried to stop their vehicle, regardless of whether they stopped without colliding with the animal or not. So when driving, do be mindful that you do not make any rash decisions while driving, as they may put you and other drivers at risk as a result.

Swerving is one of the worst things you can do in this situation. You may feel sad that your impact took an animal’s life, or you may feel frustrated by the costs of repairing your vehicle from a collision, but it is certainly a very small price to pay in the grand scheme of things compared to potentially costing another person’s life.

An incredibly common type of animal-involved accident is with larger animals, such as bobcats or deer. Deer are likely the first animal that comes to mind when one thinks of an animal that gets involved in accidents. Deer, particularly white-tailed deer, are fairly dangerous creatures in these circumstances, costing approximately 200 lives every year.

This is mainly because, despite being seen as fairly graceful animals in their own right, they are still not light, totaling at around 100 to 150 pounds for females and 150 to 250 pounds for males on average. A deer can prove dangerous to any type of vehicle; we have seen all too many stories that read “truck driver loses control” simply because they hit a deer or saw a deer and tried to avoid it, either for its sake or the sake of their truck. There are certain areas where such accidents are anticipated as a result of being near an area that is densely populated with wildlife and, as a result, sees that wildlife being a little ambitious and heading out onto highways and other roads. Deer are simply not adapted yet to urbanization and increased traffic.

When it comes to deer, one question seems to come up a lot: why are deer so prone to running into traffic and putting themselves in danger? Well, beyond the fact that they have a limited understanding of exactly how vehicles on the road are a threat to them, there are certainly some factors that cause them to get into the situation in the first place.

The most common explanation is that deer are simply especially prone to panic, and to them, some strange objects screaming across the highway are rather terrifying things for them to encounter. In this state, they may not do the most rational thing, and in their attempt to escape the frightening situation, ironically put themselves at greater risk. However, this is not entirely without reason.

Rather, a big part of why they do this is natural selection, where deer have adapted to certain survival techniques that have tended to work for them. In particular, their tendency to run away as fast as they can in any direction is something deer would employ to escape predators, but when that panic sets in from nearby drivers, they do not appreciate how much that survival technique is proving to be a liability for this situation. Deer also have trouble accounting for the distance between them and a potential threat due to how their eyes are positioned on their head.

