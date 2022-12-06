How Jackpot Slots at a Wazamba Work

Slots with jackpots are the main casino games where you can win colossal sums. Only a few land-based gambling establishments in the world provide such an opportunity – most of them are concentrated in Las Vegas. However, with the advent of a Wazamba at https://wazamba.com/au/ and other trusted casinos the situation has changed dramatically for the better. Now all users can win million-dollar jackpots from the comfort of their homes. It’s enough to bet more often in games with progressive or random jackpots.

The Biggest Wins In The History Of Online Casinos

Every year, Wazamba users around the world test their luck in jackpot slots to snatch a big payout. However, only the luckiest players win millions. Here are three of the biggest jackpots in recent years.

Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah is often referred to as the “millionaire maker”. This game annually rewards gamers around the world with million-dollar winnings.

The slot was created over 13 years ago, but still doesn’t lose popularity due to its unique property to create rich people. By the beginning of 2019, the Mega Moolah slot’s prize pool had reached the 20 million euro mark. However, it didn’t last long in its entirety. Already at the end of January of that year, a gambler from Canada managed to win 13.3 million euros in the slot. This was the third largest jackpot in the history of the slot. The biggest piece of money in this machine was won in 2015 – its value was about 18 million euros. Impressive prize included in the Guinness Book of Records.

Microgaming planned to create a slot, suitable for Wazamba visitors with any budget, which would have an opportunity to win the jackpot even with a small bet. The developer has succeeded in this: for over 13 years, Mega Moolah is considered the most popular among the titles with progressive jackpot.

Mega Fortune

This slot from NetEnt at the end of 2018 provided an impressive prize of over 2.5 million euros. It was won in just one spin by a user who chose to remain anonymous. Mega Fortune offered other big winnings that have turned several winners into millionaires.

Hall Of Gods

This is another slot from NetEnt, which is famous for producing the most profitable slot machines with jackpots. Hall of Gods brought a big win of 2.7 million euros. It went to a fan of gambling from Finland, who ran spins on his smartphone. Moreover, the player had enough only 2 euros to rip a solid piece of money. This proves once again the fact that not all releases with jackpots require large bets to win a significant amount.

Gamblers should consider that large winnings aren’t always paid in a single payment. This point should be clarified in the regulatory documents of the slot from a particular provider.

Progressive And Random Jackpots: What Is The Difference?

Besides slots with a cumulative prize system, many online casinos offer users their own jackpots. These are solid monetary rewards that can be won in almost every video slot at any time, regardless of bet level.

However, the value of random prizes is still lower than that of progressive prizes. This type of win is most common in casinos offering slots from EGT and RealTime Gaming.

Features Of Slots With Progressive Jackpots

Playing slots of this type gives users the opportunity to win large sums of money. It’s noteworthy that, besides games with jackpots, Wazamba and other sites offer other entertainment with bonuses.

It’s important to consider that some jackpot slots cannot be tested for free. These games often have a fixed bet per spin, so players need to be sure to bet coins. The chances of winning remain with all users.

Related Posts via Categories