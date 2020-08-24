By

Consumer Protection Laws

All 50 states across the United States have lemon laws to protect consumers if they should buy a car, and it happens to be a lemon.

Some state lemon laws are cut and dry. Other states, like California, have an extensive, complicated, and complex set of lemon laws. Consumers have to know how to navigate the lemon law system. It is advisable to hire a Lemon Law Attorney in California to help you sort through California’s Lemon Laws.

How do I prove my car is a lemon?

A. You prove you bought a lemon car with a Lemon Law Attorney by your side.

There is nothing so disheartening than to save years for a car and find out that as soon as you leave the dealership, you discover you may have bought a lemon because things start going wrong. Check to see what your state has to say about lemon laws under the Consumer Protection Laws.

You just sunk your well-earned money into your new or like new used car. On the way home from the dealership, your vehicle shows signs of a possible mechanical failure. Alert lights, engine alerts, and alarms start flashing. Then you hear strange sounds coming from under the hood.

You have no choice but to pull over onto the side of the road where you call a tow truck to come and take you back to the dealership. The car service department inspects your vehicle, makes a few minor adjustments and tells you that everything checks out OK.

On the way home, the same alert signals and strange noises start all over again. You plan on taking the car back again to the dealership’s service department come morning. There is no satisfaction in being told that repairs are made, and the vehicle is in excellent condition when it continues to have the same problems. This cycle of trips to the service department continues over the next few weeks. When is enough, enough?

Your dream car ends up being a lemon because you start having mechanical problems on day one. You need the help of a Lemon Law Attorney who has years of experience and expertise with the Lemon Laws in California. This attorney works hard to get you a successful settlement. This lawyer defeats manufacturers and fights for your consumer rights.

What are California Lemon Laws?

This law helps consumers get a refund or a new car exchange. Manufacturers must refund all of the money you put into your car such as, down payments, repair bills, towing expenses, interest, and anything having to with your vehicle. Another option is to have the manufacturer replace the lemon car at the manufacturer’s expense.

Lemon cars have recurring mechanical problems. Generally, the dealership does not know what to do even though your vehicle is under warranty. Never feel stuck with a lemon car. There is a seasoned and experienced Lemon Law Attorney who can get you successful results. All hope is not gone when you purchase a defective vehicle.

California’s Lemon Law says that defects that impair your car’s use and safety on the road must be repaired in reasonable attempts. If the vehicle cannot be fixed successfully, then the manufacturer is liable to buy back the car from you or refund you all the monies spent on the car. Your Lemon Law attorney knows how the numbers calculate to get you a fair settlement.

The California Lemon Law under the auspices of the Song Beverly Consumer Warranty Act helps you if you ever purchase a lemon car. Across the United States, every state has set into place similar Lemon Laws. The State of California has the strictest laws of any state. However, there are too many specifics for the consumer to figure out. Contact a Lemon Law Attorney to help you receive the appropriate settlement.

Specifics of California’s Lemon Law

This law applies to new or excellent used vehicles that are unfixable by the dealership’s service department.

The car must have a manufacturer’s warranty.

Gross weight needs to be under 10,000 pounds.

Cars, trucks, motor homes, boats, motorcycles, and other recreational vehicles are covered under California’s Lemon Law.

This law covers defects.

The manufacturer, factory warranty covers the car.

The ongoing mechanical defect substantially impairs the value, use, or safety of the vehicle.

You experience ongoing mechanical problems and had numerous repairs, and the same issues remain unresolved.

One attempt to repair the car is not enough. You must show an appropriate number of trips to the service department.

Your Responsibility, Document, Document, Document

Document every concern regarding your car

Repeated visits describe the same problem

Prove you gave the dealership ample time to fix the car.

The dealership must document each repair visit. Ask for copies.

Monitor repair orders with the inability to fix the car and why any repairs are not entered on the repair invoice.

If issues are not repaired request the service manager, foreman, or service technician to do a test drive with you in the hope of duplicating your complaints

Document the name and job title of the employee who test drove your car

Always get a copy of the repair order. Make sure you sign the order and file all paperwork.

What is Qualified Under the Lemon Law?

The manufacturer will repurchase your car, but you must the following.

Document the amount you paid for the car.

Document the finance charges paid to date.

Document all fees associated with the car.

Include the cost of factory options you paid.

Document the shipping taxes.

Present all DMV fees.

Document out of pocket repair costs.

Present all towing expenses.

Document paid for rental cars.

As you can see, there is a Lemon Law in place in California to help those who get stuck with a lemon car. However, there are many hoops you must jump through before you can realize a successful settlement. Please allow your Lemon Law Attorney to jump through all those hoops for you and get you the compensation you deserve.

