How Africans Bet on the Premier League? Markets & Payments

The English Premier League is huge in Africa and the fanbases are obsessive with their teams. Football becomes more than a sport; it’s a way of life. From Cape Town to Cairo, fans go out in numbers to support their clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool.



People from Africa can make bets on top-rated sports betting sites in South Africa via a mix of mobile tech, local payment systems, and vibrant community practices. As a result, the demand has been met by bookmakers that offer tailored odds and promotions to their customers.

In the article below, we will dive into how African punters place bets on the Premier League and explore the mobile transition, popular markets, regulations in place, and the social dynamics that affect betting.

Mobile Betting in African Markets

Mobile has absolutely revolutionised the way people in Africa place their bets on the Premier League. With a smartphone, the penetration has reached figures of 70-80% in key markets like Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa. Sportsbooks operators such as Betway and SportPesa tend to dominate the market and offer seamless interfaces for live odds and in-play bets.

In areas where there are lower access to smartphone devices, they use SMS and USSD features to help assist the growth which has allowed punters to place bets with basic phones.

For example, in Kenya, Safaricom has created a feature for betting on its M-Pesa ecosystem which has made transactions even faster. The mobile approach has made EPL betting easily accessible even in remote regions.

Most Popular Premier League Markets Among African Punters

African bettors tend to favour common EPL markets that are in line with their football knowledge and risks. Below is a breakdown of some of the most bet on markets:

Match winner: Predicting who will win the game

Predicting who will win the game Over/Under goals: Choosing if a game will have over/under a specific amount of goals

Choosing if a game will have over/under a specific amount of goals Anytime goal scorers: Selecting a player who will score in a game

Selecting a player who will score in a game Multiplier bets: Choosing multiple teams to create a bet slip for higher winnings

Nigerians tend to lean towards multiple bets for bigger pay-outs, while Kenyans like live betting where they can take advantage of dynamic odd shifts to get the most out of their bets.

Local Betting Payment Methods

The payment solutions that are on offer are tailored to African bettors and it fuels betting on the EPL. In countries like Kenya and Tanzania, M-Pesa dominates, and they have instant deposits and withdrawals via mobile money.

In South Africa, they generally rely on EFT’s SnapScan and card payments and betting sites like Hollywoodbets offer fast transaction times.

Nigeria uses bank transfers and USSD codes which are useful tools for the masses. Cryptocurrency is also emerging and offers anonymity and speed in regions with very limited banking. These solutions make it easier for fans to bet on the EPL.

Regulatory Environments Shaping Premier League Bets

The regulatory side for EPL betting in Africa varies. In South Africa, they have a National Gambling Board that enforces strict license requirements and ensures that major players like Betway and Hollywoodbets comply with their consumer protection standards.

In Kenya, their betting Control and Licensing Board regulates operators such as SportPesa and they balance taxation with responsible gambling measures.

Nigeria do it differently too, they use state-level levies and the National Lottery Regulatory Commision to oversee all operations. While South Africa and Kenya have strict regulations, bettors are vulnerable in other parts of the continent.

