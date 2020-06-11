Here’s What You May Have Missed in the World of Sports

By

It’s no secret that a myriad of sports fans religiously wakes up to radio hosts yakking about the latest performances, cling to the edge of their couches for their favourite games and study box scores. But, they still miss some jaw-dropping news that shapes the intriguing world of sports. So, here’s where we come in. We’re here to ensure you don’t miss a beat when it comes to staying updated on the latest sports news. Read on!?

Donna Vekic Vanquishes Maria Sharapova?

On the 14th of January 2020, in the Australia Open held in Rod Laver Arena, the renowned champion, Maria Sharapova had to bow out after a close defeat to Donna Vekic. Maria scored 6-3, whereas Donna scored 6-4. The 32-year old Russian was still hampered by the shoulder injury she incurred back in the 2019’s US Open.?

Ewan Avoids Carnage

At the Tour Down Under held on the 15th of January 2020, Caleb Ewan heard the sounds of crunching carbon behind him while he powered to his 1st World Tour. He won the crash-marred 2nd stage to take the race lead.

According to Lampard, Chelsea Should Have Options?

Frank Lampard stated that he believes that Chelsea can still succeed as a football team, without Tammy Abraham, the team’s talisman striker. He suffered an ankle injury during the 2-2 draw. Boasting 13 goals in the Premier League, Abraham has made the team soar to greater heights.

Rob Simmons Steps in to Replace Michael Hooper?

On 21st January 2020, The Waratahs took to Twitter, to announce that Rob Simmons has officially been appointed as the new captain of the Super Rugby campaign.? This announcement comes before the last match against the Reds that are scheduled for Friday, the 24th of January 2020. The match comes before the season kicks off.?

Simmons, who has 145 Super Rugby caps under his belt, will be deputized by Kurtley Beale, the upcoming campaign’s vice-captain. He’ll be the 172nd New South Wales Waratahs captain in the 146 years they’ve been in existence.?

Michael Hooper, the previous captain, chose to stand down from the position since his official appointment in 2016. Moreover, back in 2014, Michael filled in for Dave Dennis when needed.





The Los Angeles Clippers Defeat the Mavericks for the 4th Time in a Row?

On the 21st of January 2020, at the American Airlines Center, the Clippers defeated the Mavericks by 110-107, thereby marking their 4th winning streak. Leonard, who was playing, scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the team.?

Landry, the team’s point guard, played with 18 points. Concurrently, Lou Williams got off the bench and added 16 points for the L.A. Clippers, thereby contributing to their victory.?

Unfortunately, for the losing team, Luka’s double-double was insufficient to avoid the Maverick’s loss. In turn, the Clippers are currently in second place with 31 wins coupled with 13 losses. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are in 5th place with 16 losses alongside 27 victories, under their belt.

Jack Hendry Leaves Celtic?

According to confirmations by the A-League side, the renowned defender, Jack Hendry, has joined Melbourne City. The 24-year-old has left Celtic, having played for only 11 minutes this term after falling out Neil Lennon’s good graces.

Closing Remarks?

The above updates are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the happenings in the sports world. Therefore, by keeping up with the latest news, you’ll avoid missing out on some jaw-dropping truths.?

?

