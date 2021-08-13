Gun Safety: How To Avoid Risks And Safely Use Your Gun

By

Some people feel the need to have a gun for their safety and protection. Others possess a gun for hunting, target shooting, and other sporting purposes. Regardless of the reason why you own a gun, make sure that you handle it properly to avoid any risks associated with it. This article lists down some of the ways for you to safely use your gun.

Wear the proper gear

One of the primary things that you need to do to avoid the risks associated with the use of guns is to wear the proper gear whenever you will handle it. As much as possible, always wear ear and eye protection when you are target shooting in a firing range. This will minimize your exposure to extremely loud noises coming from the gun when it is fired, as well as the debris that may hurt your eyes.

Familiarize yourself with your gun

Another thing that you can do to avoid the risks associated with gun use is to familiarize yourself with the gun that you are using. This means that you should know the difference between slick guns and the other types of firearms available in the market today. You should also exert the effort to learn about the mechanical aspect of your gun as well as its handling characteristics. Keep in mind that no two firearms are created equal and the proper way of handling a gun depends on its mechanical characteristics.

Choose the right ammunition

As soon as you are familiar with your gun, you will be in a better position to choose the right ammunition. This means that you have to take time to read all the warnings, including those that come with your gun. Keep in mind that using the incorrect ammunition for your firearm will not only cause damage to your gun but can also lead to fatal consequences.

Point the muzzle in a safe direction

You should also keep in mind to always point the muzzle in a safe direction whenever you are holding your gun. When you do, you will most likely avoid any firing accident that tends to happen when the muzzle of the gun is pointed in an area that you don’t intend to shoot in the first place. This is also true when it comes to loading and unloading your firearm because, in the event of an accidental discharge, there will be no one injured.

A safe area to point your muzzle is towards a direction where the bullet of your gun won’t be able to hit anybody. This encompasses any ricochet possibility or wall penetration. Sometimes, the safest direction is pointing your gun upwards but there are also instances wherein pointing your gun downwards proves to be safer. Never point your gun towards anyone or anything that is not your intended target even when you have an unloaded gun.

Be sure of your target

Before using your gun, make sure that you are sure of your target, guaranteeing that your bullet won’t hit anyone particularly if you are only using your gun for sport. Without being certain of what you are firing at, you are risking the lives and safety of others. For this reason, take the time to scout the perimeter of the range where you will be shooting and be aware of how far and fast a bullet can travel.

Unload the gun when not in use

When you are not using your gun, make sure that it is unloaded because this is another thing that you can do to avoid any of the risks associated with gun use. As much as possible, only load your gun when you are already in the field or the firing range and you are ready to shoot. You should also make it a habit to unload your gun as soon as you finish shooting. Alongside this, when you are passing or receiving a gun from someone else, the first thing that you have to check is whether it is loaded or not.

Store your gun properly

As a gun owner, it is your responsibility to ensure that your gun is not accessible to unauthorized users, especially minors and children. For this reason, it is of utmost importance that you store your gun properly. When you do store your gun, make sure that its ammunition is stored separately. If you have a bolt-action firearm, remove the bolt and magazine from the gun and make sure that the latter is empty before you store it. On the other hand, if you have a lever, pump, or semi-automatic firearm, use a trigger locking device because you may be unable to remove the action.

Have your gun serviced routinely

Take the time to have your firearm serviced regularly to ensure that it is always in its best condition before you use it. When you do, you will be able to know whether there are any pending issues with your gun that you need to be aware of, and that need to be addressed promptly. Keep in mind that the use of a potentially damaged gun can endanger you and others around you. Finally, make sure that you don’t drink and fire. A responsible gun owner is completely sober whenever using his firearm.

For the safe use of your gun, make sure that you are wearing the proper gear before attempting to handle it. You should also be extensively familiar with the gun that you are using, as well as the ammunition that goes with it. Always point the muzzle of the gun in a safe direction and be sure of your target before firing. It is also a good practice to unload guns that are not in use and to store them properly. In parallel to this, also have your firearm serviced routinely and make sure that you are a hundred percent sober when using your gun. All these are geared towards ensuring that you avoid any risks associated with the use of guns and that you will be able to use your gun safely.