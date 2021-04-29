Golden Tiger Casino: Key Features

By

Golden Tiger Casino is one of the key market players. Although it is a rather new online gambling provider, it has already established itself as a professional and trusted company that delivers top-notch service and takes care of its customers. The casino belongs to the Casino Rewards family and uses Microgaming software as its main gaming engine. In this post, we have prepared a list of the most important characteristics of Golden Tiger Casino that every player should know

What’s Important?

There’s no need to test out the casino yourself, it is enough to read our Golden Tiger review to get an idea about the casino and its key features:

The casino belongs to the Casino Rewards Group;

It is powered by Microgaming;

There are more than 550 games in the casino portfolio;

You will find the exclusive selection of progressive games in the casino hub;

The casino can be accessed in the browser and through a dedicated app;

You can get different bonuses once you register an account;

The random number generator is integrated into every casino game from the list.

To ensure that all players stay comfortable, the casino provides 24/7 support to their customers. You can reach out to official casino representatives via live chat, email, or phone. When it comes to user security, there is a couple of solutions that the casino uses. First of all, there is automatic data encryption, which encodes every piece of information that a user types in on the site. At the same time, there is SSL technology in place, which prevents the risks of data loss or manipulation.

Winning Odds

The casino features a long winners list on their site, so you always know how many players have managed to win money in the casino and how frequently jackpots are paid out. Besides that, the casino provides detailed game descriptions, with RTP and volatility rates. So before playing any game at the casino, you will be able to check how profitable it is and what it takes to win the grand prize.

Mobile Casino

There is a mobile version of Golden Tiger Casino, which you can access using your desktop credentials. The mobile casino offers the same bonuses and games as in its desktop view, so you can be sure to get what you are looking for. The casino developers have done everything to make the casino work on all the devices. So no matter what gadget you are going to use for the game, you will hardly have problems with gameplay quality.

Getting Started with the Casino

In order to get started with the casino, you need to register an account and provide some basic information about yourself. No sensitive data are required. It will be enough to specify your full name, email, and password – and you are good to go.

