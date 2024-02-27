Current Slots Gallery Bonuses in Australia 2024

Slots Gallery is a real treasure for gamers from Australia, as there are so many profitable online games and entertainment, as well as generous bonuses and offers. It is a legal and reliable gaming platform, so you can enjoy the features and functions offered without risk. For newcomers, Slots Gallery gives its signature welcome bonus of up to AU$3,000 + 225 free spins without a promo code.

But aside from this bonus, there are other bonuses and cashbacks that appear regularly on the site and even on the mobile app. In this review, you’ll find out the full list of Slots Gallery bonus in 2024 and their detailed descriptions below.

General Slots Gallery Terms and Conditions of Bonuses

If you follow all the rules for using and wagering any of the bonuses listed below, you shouldn’t have any problems. Here are the most important notes for newcomers who want to play at Slots Gallery and get rewards:

Bonuses and participation in any promotional offers including VIP rewards are available to users from Australia;

Bonus offers are strictly limited to one account, one electronic device (computer, mobile phone, tablet, etc.);

Only registered Slots Gallery players can take advantage of the bonuses, unless the bonus has country restrictions;

The age at the time of receiving the customer’s gaming account must be at least 18 years old, if you try to cheat the program, your account will be canceled;

The company has the right to change the rules of bonuses and promotions at its discretion, which will be notified in advance on the official website or through a notification to your phone number.

If at the moment of choosing a Slots Gallery bonus something becomes unclear to you or there are questions about wagering, you can always look at the Rules of the Company, which are specified on the official website. Or contact the Slots Gallery support service on the quick button, they will find a way out of any situation and help in any question.

Current Slots Gallery Bonuses in Australia 2024

Every gamer has the opportunity to take any of the offered online casino bonuses and get cash rewards if the rules and requirements have been met. The list of current Slots Gallery bonuses looks like this:

Welcome Bonus 2024;

Regular Cashback;

Monday Bonus;

Wednesday Spotlight Bonus;

Weekend Bonus.

Let’s start with the current Slots Gallery Welcome Bonus for newbies who have just registered at the online site. This bonus is divided into three, with an initial deposit of A$30, where different online games and a number of Slots Gallery free spins are involved:

Welcome First Deposit Bonus

100% up to A$750 + 100 Free Spins on Gold Rush with Johnny Cash by Bgaming.

Welcome Second deposit bonus

50% up to A$1500 + 50 Free Spins on Book of Nile: Revenge by NetGame.

Welcome Third deposit bonus

75% up to A$750 + 75 Free Spins on Book Of Amaterasu by Mascot.

The conditions for the welcome bonus are as follows:

Min. deposit: A$30;

Wager: x40.

That is, you need to register on the site, make a minimum deposit and start wagering three bonuses on various online games with additional free spins.

Regular Cashback

Cashback is provided as a weekly reward for playing at Slots Gallery Casino to players who lose a total of more than A$300 during the week. Cashback is given to those players who have made at least 1 deposit. This bonus is available for 5 days after its activation.

Monday Bonus

To get the 50% Monday bonus, use the bonus code 50SGL when making a deposit of at least A$30. The maximum amount of the Slots Gallery Monday bonus is 50% of the deposit amount, up to a maximum of A$150. Only 1 Monday bonus per week is available to the player, this is important to remember.

Wednesday Spotlight Bonus

To get 50 free spins on Wednesday, use Slots Gallery bonus code SG50 by making a deposit of at least AUD$30. These will be available on Merlin’s Tower slot from Mascot. If Merlin’s Tower slot by Mascot is not available in the player’s region, free spins will be obtained on Aztec Temple by Platipus.

Other bonus offers from Slots Gallery

Some of the other Slots Gallery promotions at this excellent online casino include a weekend bonus where you will receive 30%, 50% and 70% using the bonus code W30/W50/W70 when you deposit at least AUD 30. You must wager 35 times the amount of the bonus to win back.

Related Posts via Categories