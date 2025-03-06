Football Betting Options at Online Bookmakers

A lot of people have shown a growing interest in betting on football. Considering the game has over 3 billion followers (and growing) all over the world, we can’t say that this comes as a shock. Not in 2025, when online sports betting makes the hobby so much simpler. However, it also means that a lot of newbies may not know the ins and outs of the betting market.

Wagering on football can be simple. But, there are also different options that can help new players spice up the industry, and make things a little bit more exciting. So, for all those new to football betting, in this article, we are going to talk about the different betting options that online bookmakers can provide.

The Classic

First, we have to discuss the classic bet style. Often called a “moneyline” or “to win” wager, the classic bet style requires bettors to back one of the teams to win the game. There isn’t much to say about a classic wager. All you have to do is go over the odds, decide which team is going to come out ahead based on the numbers, and place a bet on that club.

As this is a fairly simple style of betting, it is also the most popular. Not only that, but it is most people’s first exposure to betting in general. So, for those who’d like to give betting a shot, we would recommend you start here, and then move on to some of the other more complicated options. Speaking of which, let us take a look at how you can spice up your own wagering.

Point Spread

Often, when making typical “to win” bets, a betting enthusiast might find them unsatisfying, because one of the clubs is so much more likely to win than the other. The good news is; sports betting sites have found a solution to this problem; point spread betting.

The essence of point spread betting is simple; book makers assign points to each club. The favorite gets negative points, while the underdog gets positive. In order for a bet to pay out, the favorite must make up the difference in those points in the actual game. If they don’t, the wager has been lost.

Future Odds

Many might be confused by the concept of future odds. At first glance, it appears as if future odds are not much different from “to win” bets. But, they do have a higher risk, as well as a higher reward. That is why we would suggest that newbies stay away from future odds, until they rack up some more experience.

But, just what are future odds? Well, simply put, they are wagers on a game that is going to take place in the future. That could be months from the actual time of the bet being placed. For example, you could wager on the winner of the English Premier League, on the day that it starts. If you get it right at that point, the payout will be great. But, the risk is much higher than usual.

