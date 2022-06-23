Five Major Media Figures in the History of Sports Betting

By

Sports betting is absolutely huge right now, and it’s only going to continue growing. If you’re a fan of sports gambling content being prominent in the media, well then, you’re in luck as we’re only going to see outlets, in every medium, devote a higher percentage of their content towards the gaming aspect of sports. Broadcast networks and sports leagues themselves even have deals directly with sports wagering operators now.

Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court constitutionalized sports gambling, in May of 2018, this is the way that the wind has been blowing. It’s now up to the individual states to regulate sports wagering and with this development it’s all become mainstream.





But it wasn’t always this way, once upon a time sports gambling was taboo, but as the industry progressed and evolved, a few media figures stood out among the crowd of all those who cover sports gambling.

Let’s take a look at five of the most impactful media figures in the history or sports gambling.

Jimmy The Greek Snyder

The original, and Godfather of the whole genre. The Greek was the O.G. and like many trail blazers, he had a downfall that was all his own doing. You may have seen the ESPN 30 for 30, “The Legend of Jimmy the Greek.” Snyder moved to Las Vegas in 1956, where he started a weekly pro football betting line and eventually parlayed that, in the mid 1970s, into a 12-year stint on CBS’s famed NFL pregame show, The NFL Today.

As sports betting was illegal pretty much everywhere outside of Vegas in the United States back then his segment would not overtly mention betting. Instead, Snyder would just predict the score of each game.

In January 1988, Snyder was fired after he made comments suggesting that breeding practices during slavery led to African-Americans becoming superior athletes.

His full quote was:

The black is a better athlete to begin with, because he’s been bred to be that way. Because of his high thighs and big thighs that goes up into his back. And they can jump higher and run faster because of their bigger thighs. And he’s bred to be the better athlete because this goes back all the way to the Civil War, when, during the slave trading, the big, the owner, the slave owner would breed his big black to his big woman so that he could have uh big black kid, see. That’s where it all started!

Snyder sued the broadcasting giant, three years later, but lost his case. Eventually, The Greek expressed regret for what he had said, but maybe the best synopsis of the incident that killed his career came via the legendary sports writer Frank Deford, who expressed a degree of sympathy for Jimmy when he appeared in the 30 for 30.

Deford said that Snyder often tried to appear more educated than he actually was and that his comments were basically him trying to convey knowledge about a subject on which he knew nothing. Despite the awful ending to his career, Snyder still lives in pop culture lore, having even been parodied in an early episode of The Simpsons titled “Lisa the Greek.” A character clearly created to mimic him, “Smooth” Jimmy Apollo (voiced by the late, great Phil Hartman), makes a cameo appearance giving NFL score predictions.

Snyder passed away in 1996 at the age of 77.

Brent Musburger

We transition from Snyder to somebody who not only worked alongside him but was once actually physically attacked by him! Musburger, 82, worked with Snyder on those picks/gambling segments for CBS, and one day, according to accounts, he got punched in the face by The Greek after insulting his intelligence.

Name any huge event in any sport, and over the years, Musburger has called it, multiple times over. His voice has been the soundtrack for a lot of the biggest moments that the sports world has enjoyed the past few decades. As his broadcasting career winded down, he made the switch to becoming a major sports betting guy, and thus helped to mainstream the industry as much as any single person.

During the 2013 BCS National Championship Game when Alabama was utterly housing Notre Dame, a camera turned to Webb while she was in the stands cheering for her boyfriend, Alabama quarterback, A. J. McCarron . Musburger remarked, “I’m telling you, you quarterbacks get all the good-looking women. What a beautiful woman. Wow!”

The controversy died down rapidly, mostly due to And he just kept talking, in a similar fashion, about her. There was major blowblack, forcing ESPN to apologize for his comments, saying they “went too far”.The controversy died down rapidly, mostly due to Webb stating that she was not bothered at all by Musburger’s comments . That’s a great rule to abide by in life in regards to controversies- you’re not allowed to be more outraged than the victim.

Although Webb was a regular in beauty contests, winning some major pageants, so she being told, in public, how beautiful she is, well that’s basically what she signed up for in life. Even if you do think what Musburger said and did regarding Webb was creepy (and it indeed it really kinda was), he’s still an all-time legend of the game. He was even played a reporter in Rocky II.

Paige Spiranac Next we move from someone infamous for ogling attractive women to one who directly used her own sex appeal to carve out a career. Spiranac is a professional golfer turned Instagram model, influencer and podcaster. As she built up her own personal, individual brand through a really large number of heavily engaged followers (could we have stuffed any more web 3.0 buzzwords into this sentence and paragraph?), she parlayed that into a deal with PointsBet Ambassador. In 2021, the page views generating machine and SEO gold of a human joined the global sportsbook operator, as a brand ambassador and on-air personality. Credit Spiranac for this- no outfit she could wear can ever be too skimpy, and no topic for potential discussion is off limits. Spiranac is often very open about what a polarizing figure she is.

While her justifications/explanations for her professional style and career choices sometimes leaves a lot to be desired, you must give her kudos for answering the critics directly. While she didn’t make it in the LPGA, she certainly has established herself as the internet’s queen of sponsored content. She has the hocking products in her own social media posts game sewn up, and that put her in a great position to invest in the growth industry that is sports betting.

According to the PointsBet official announcement, she also took an equity stake in the company and became a “significant” shareholder. She also models, sometimes, for some of the company’s promos, as you can see above.

Kelly in Vegas

We transition from one woman who is often scantily clad while discussing sports gambling to another. In the sports betting media realm, there aren’t a ton of women, but the number continues increasing. Just like with sideline reporters, many, if not most of these women are former cheerleaders or pageant system products or bikini models.

Kelly Stewart is a classic example of this archetype, as her origin story does in fact include her winning a bikini contest. Stewart won a trip to Las Vegas, won a bikini contest and then started winning some big time sports bets. She put herself on the sports betting map in 2012 when she hit a three-team money-line parlay.

In 2014, Stewart won the “Mini-Contest” at Westgate’s SuperContest , the famous NFL handicapping challenge. Before too long, she had gigs with ESPN, which she then lost last summer, as the network sacked her over homophobic Tweets she had made nine years prior.

Today Stewart works for Bleacher Report, Barstool and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. When she started handicapping sports, very few women did, and that makes her one of the true O.G.

Obnoxiously Overplayed DraftKings and Fan Duel Television Ads in 2015 No, this isn’t a specific media figure, but it’s the media campaign that took sports gambling from niche to mainstream. At that time, unlicensed gambling was still illegal in almost every state, so both DraftKings and Fan Duel claimed to be selling a service that was a game of skill, not luck. That’s how they got around the legal loophole, as they maintained that daily fantasy sports was not gambling. It’s total b.s. of course, but their position held and here we are. The two DFS giants, according to an article in Wired back in October of 2015, aired a national television advertisement every 90 seconds that football season. That’s how obnoxious it got, and even the CEO of FanDuel himself admitted they went a bit overboard. The overexposure incited a backlash , although that didn’t stop people from signing up. Viewers, sports fans, consumers et al got to know the images of the actors and actresses in these ads really well, as they were the faces of the DFS industry, which at the time was really first starting to explode. John Oliver, on his show Last Week Tonight, did a brilliant parody of these advertisements.

The Journey

It’s really quite profound when you think about it, at least in terms of baseball, but it applies to betting on the other sports too. Pete Rose, baseball’s all-time hit leader, will forever be left out of the Hall of Fame because of his gambling links. Shoeless Joe Jackson, one of the greatest players in the entire history of the game, has a lifetime banishment for the same reason.

Yet nowadays, you can go to the ballpark and place a bet at the onsite sports book. Crazily ironic, don’t you think?

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.