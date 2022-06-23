Five Major Media Figures in the History of Sports Betting

Sports betting is absolutely huge right now, and it’s only going to continue growing. If you’re a fan of sports gambling content being prominent in the media, well then, you’re in luck as we’re only going to see outlets, in every medium, devote a higher percentage of their content towards the gaming aspect of sports. Broadcast networks and sports leagues themselves even have deals directly with sports wagering operators now.
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court constitutionalized sports gambling, in May of 2018, this is the way that the wind has been blowing. It’s now up to the individual states to regulate sports wagering and with this development it’s all become mainstream.
But it wasn’t always this way, once upon a time sports gambling was taboo, but as the industry progressed and evolved, a few media figures stood out among the crowd of all those who cover sports gambling.
Let’s take a look at five of the most impactful media figures in the history or sports gambling.
Jimmy The Greek Snyder
The original, and Godfather of the whole genre. The Greek was the O.G. and like many trail blazers, he had a downfall that was all his own doing. You may have seen the ESPN 30 for 30, “The Legend of Jimmy the Greek.” Snyder moved to Las Vegas in 1956, where he started a weekly pro football betting line and eventually parlayed that, in the mid 1970s, into a 12-year stint on CBS’s famed NFL pregame show, The NFL Today.
As sports betting was illegal pretty much everywhere outside of Vegas in the United States back then his segment would not overtly mention betting. Instead, Snyder would just predict the score of each game.
In January 1988, Snyder was fired after he made comments suggesting that breeding practices during slavery led to African-Americans becoming superior athletes.
His full quote was:
The black is a better athlete to begin with, because he’s been bred to be that way. Because of his high thighs and big thighs that goes up into his back. And they can jump higher and run faster because of their bigger thighs. And he’s bred to be the better athlete because this goes back all the way to the Civil War, when, during the slave trading, the big, the owner, the slave owner would breed his big black to his big woman so that he could have uh big black kid, see. That’s where it all started!
Snyder sued the broadcasting giant, three years later, but lost his case. Eventually, The Greek expressed regret for what he had said, but maybe the best synopsis of the incident that killed his career came via the legendary sports writer Frank Deford, who expressed a degree of sympathy for Jimmy when he appeared in the 30 for 30.
Deford said that Snyder often tried to appear more educated than he actually was and that his comments were basically him trying to convey knowledge about a subject on which he knew nothing.
Despite the awful ending to his career, Snyder still lives in pop culture lore, having even been parodied in an early episode of The Simpsons titled “Lisa the Greek.” A character clearly created to mimic him, “Smooth” Jimmy Apollo (voiced by the late, great Phil Hartman), makes a cameo appearance giving NFL score predictions.
Snyder passed away in 1996 at the age of 77.
Brent Musburger
Today he’s the leading broadcaster and managing editor at Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN) and radio play-by-play voice for the Las Vegas Raiders. Over the years, Musburger has had plenty of controversy, thanks in part to his reputation for pointing out attractive women in the crowds of the games he calls. Three women who later rose to fame after being spotted and highlighted by Musburger include Susan “Busty Heart” Sykes, Jenn Sterger, and Katherine Webb McCarron.
Paige Spiranac
While her justifications/explanations for her professional style and career choices sometimes leaves a lot to be desired, you must give her kudos for answering the critics directly. While she didn’t make it in the LPGA, she certainly has established herself as the internet’s queen of sponsored content. She has the hocking products in her own social media posts game sewn up, and that put her in a great position to invest in the growth industry that is sports betting.
According to the PointsBet official announcement, she also took an equity stake in the company and became a “significant” shareholder. She also models, sometimes, for some of the company’s promos, as you can see above.
