FC 25 Player Performance Analysis: From SBC Stars to Birthday Team Cards

Welcome to the world of FC 25! Today, let’s talk about some of the recent hot topics in the game to help new players better understand it.

First, let’s review some of last week’s SBCs. In the Fantasy SBC last week, Raphinha’s card was very cost-effective. If you like winger players, he is definitely a good choice. Let’s take a closer look at Raphinha’s cost-effectiveness. Completing the Raphinha SBC usually requires a certain number of high-rated player cards, and the prices of these cards fluctuate in the market. To reduce costs, you can pay attention to low-priced, high-rated cards on the market, or use in-game events to obtain free player cards. Raphinha’s advantage lies in his speed and dribbling ability, which makes him excellent at breaking through on the flanks and cutting inside to shoot.

As for the Muani, although its attributes are very good, unfortunately, the emergence of the Cristiano Ronaldo SBC has overshadowed it. This SBC was arguably the hottest topic last week, and many players worked hard to get Cristiano Ronaldo. The cost of the this SBC need about 3 million FUT coins, that’s relatively high, but considering Cristiano Ronaldo’s dominance in the game, many players think it’s worth it. Completing this SBC requires a lot of coins and high-rated player cards, so you need to carefully evaluate your resources before deciding whether to participate.

In terms of Flashback Legend SBC, the Bergkamp is relatively affordable. If you want to experience the charm of legendary players, you can consider getting it. Bergkamp’s passing and shooting abilities are excellent, but his speed is relatively slow. You can use his passing ability to organize attacks, or use his shooting ability to finish. But the Cole card is relatively expensive and not very cost-effective. Cole’s speed and defensive ability are very strong, but his offensive ability is relatively weak. If you need a strong right-back, Cole may be a good choice, but you need to weigh his costs and benefits.

Another player worth mentioning is Brandt. Many players may have underestimated him before, but Brandt’s performance in the game is indeed very good. Brandt’s passing and dribbling abilities are very strong, making him an excellent midfield organizer. You can use his passing ability to create opportunities, or use his dribbling ability to break through defenses.

The Trinity Rodman SBC also caused some controversy. Her shortcomings are more obvious, such as no long passes and stamina, and there is some gap between her and players’ expectations, especially for women’s football players, which is of great significance. Trinity Rodman’s speed and shooting ability are very strong, but her stamina is poor, which means she may perform poorly in the later stages of the game. In addition, her passing ability is also limited, which may affect her organization ability.

Next, let’s talk about the repeatable SBC. Repeatable SBCs are like lotteries in the game, where you can get various player cards. Last week’s repeatable SBC was similar to the previous version, but there was a highlight, that is, the selection function can reduce the repetition rate, and rare double-trait cards also appeared, which may be a preparation for the Cristiano Ronaldo SBC. The probability of opening packs is random, but you can use some tricks to increase the probability of getting good cards. For example, you can choose to open packs when there are fewer people, or use in-game events to get extra pack opening opportunities. The probability of opening packs is relatively low, but the rewards are very generous.

Last week’s daily report content was relatively scattered and not very attractive. In terms of evolution, Dumfries’ attributes are excellent after evolution, and he is very versatile. After Dumfries’ evolution, his speed, defense, and stamina have been improved, making him a more comprehensive right-back. But the evaluations of King of Egypt I and II are relatively average, which may be to make way for this week’s content.

This week’s Birthday Team 1 player cards have attracted everyone’s attention. These card designs are very beautiful, but there are also some pitfalls. The streamers shared their most wanted cards, such as Marchisio, Vieira, Bonmati, Leao, and Oberdorf. Among them, Marchisio and Cristiano Ronaldo are very cost-effective and worth getting. But Thuram, Petit, and Van Basten’s cards disappointed the streamers, because their upgrade range was relatively small, or the trait combinations were unreasonable.

Birthday Team 1 has surprises and disappointments, but overall it’s not bad, and opening packs is still promising. Everyone is also looking forward to the arrival of Team 2, hoping that more powerful cards will appear. However, some unlucky players said that they are a bit bored with the mid-to-low-end cards, and hope that the subsequent content will be more exciting.

