Exploring Specific Soccer Betting Types And Rules

Image by Phillip Kofler from Pixabay
As a spectator, you have a lot of sports to choose from. However, it is hard to pass up on soccer. In fact, many people have this problem and that is just one of the many reasons that it is currently the most popular sport in the world. That being said, being that soccer is the most popular sport in the world, there are tons of lucrative betting opportunities. You combine this with the growing number of online casinos and bettors, and you are looking at a betting platform where you could literally make millions. People have done it, people are doing it every day, and they will continue to do it as long as both betting and soccer exist. If you want to claim your stake, you are going to need to learn the rules of the game as well as the betting platforms available to you.
Full-Time Result Bet
If you are looking for a straightforward bet that is simple and easy to understand, you cannot go wrong with the full-time bet. In fact, this is probably the most popular type of bet placed today for this very reason. This bet just basically involved picking the winner of the game. For instance, if Tottenham Hotspur is playing Norwich City, you will simply pick the winner. You can either bet on Tottenham or Norwich. Obviously, if the team you choose wins, you win that bet. Just remember that unlike other sports soccer is a game that can end in a tie, so you can also bet on a tie. With the full-time result betting option, you will have three different betting options. You can either bet on a tie, you can that Tottenham will win the game, or you can bet that Norwich City will win the game.
Double Chance Bet
Any online quality casino like agen bola is going to literally offer hundreds of different types of bets, but besides the full-time result bet it probably is the double chance bet that is the second most popular. This bet is fairly simple as well, but it does have one major advantage over most of the other bets available. And, that advantage is that it is the safest bet that you can make. It is the safest because it literally doubles your chances of choosing the right out of the game, hence the name. This bet simply just means that you get to pick two of the possible three outcomes. For instance, there are three potential outcomes with any soccer game. The home team could win, the away team could win, or the game could end in a tie. With this bet, you get to choose two of these three eventual outcomes.
The Handicap Bet
The handicap bet is where things can get a bit more confusing. Bookmakers use this type of bet to make lopsided games more interesting. For instance, this bet just involved the bookmaker giving the underdog a specific amount of points. When betting on a game, you might see something that looks like this: Tottenham (-1) or Norwich (+1). The + means that Norwich is the underdog and the bookmaker is awarding them 1 point, whereas Tottenham will be deducted a point. Therefore, with this specific scenario, Tottenham would have to win by at least two goals before you would be declared the winner.
