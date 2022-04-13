Everything You Need to Know Ahead of World Cup 2022

By

The final countdown is on and excitement is reaching fever pitch for the start of Qatar 2022, so it seems like the perfect time to brush up on your World Cup knowledge ahead of kick-off.

Below, you’ll find everything your news to know about the World Cup in general and what to expect from World Cup 2022, too, So, let’s dive right in.

What exactly is the World Cup?

If you’re new to the exciting world of football or soccer as it is known in the States, you might be wondering what the World Cup is all about. Basically, the World Cup, as we know it today is a prestigious soccer tournament that takes place once every four years. It is managed by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, more commonky known as FIFA. it is fair to say that it is one of the most important and most-loved sporting events, with billions of fans tuning in to watch every match in the tournament. Thirty-two national teams play in the tournament and their fans are all extremely passionate, to say the least.

Is there a World Cup every year?

No, the World Cup is a quadrennial event, which means it only takes place once every four years. World Cup 2022 was actually supposed to take place in 2021 but due to the unique challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, it was delayed until this year, so fans have had to wait that bit longer to see their national team compete. This year’s World Cup will be the 22nd tournament in history.

When did the first world cup take place?

The World Cup was the brainchild of the famous French football administrator Jules Rimet, for whom the World Cup trophy is named after. The tournament was held in Uraguay in 1930 as a means of enabling national teams from all around the world to compete together in one big tournament. At that time, soccer was still not included in the Summer Games, so this was a good way of showing the world what it was all about.

Not surprisingly, the home team, Uruguay, took home the trophy that year spurred on by reams of local fans. They since went on to take the trophy again in 2011.

Is there still time to buy World Cup 2022 tickets?

Wondering if you still have time to pick up a couple of World Cup 2022 tickets? World Cup tickets are allocated vias a ballot. The first two rounds of ticket sales from FIFA have already taken place, but there is set to be a third round of sales, which will open up later in the year. Of course, if you are not successful in any of the ticket draws, it is also possible to buy World Cup 2022 tickets from third-party ticket resellers who are no longer able to attend the event.

If you want to take your chances on securing tickets from FIFA, you will need to wait for fo the last-minute round to open up, so keep an eye out for the latest information.

Who is hosting World Cup 2022?

This year’s World Cup is being held in Qatar. Unusually, the tournament will be held in the winter instead of the summer due to the extremely hot climate in Qatar. It kicks off on November 21, and the final will be held shortly before Christmas on December 18.

Keen soccer fans will note that this year’s tournament is actually three days shorter than normal, coming in at 28 days in total. However, the format is set to remain the same starting with eight groups of four teams and the top two in each group progressing to the next stage.

Who chooses the host country?

A lot of people wonder how the host countries are selected for the World Cup. It’s actually a pretty long and involved process.

Any participating country that wished to host the World Cup is required to file an application. In this application, they must go into detail about practicalities like how they will ensure that they have a fit stadium for the tournament and what provisions they will make in terms of accommodation and transport for visiting fans. Of course, they will also need to make the case as to why their country would be the ideal location for the world cup.

Applications are strictly scrutinized by FIFA officials and providing they do, they will be entered into a vote to determine the outcome.

Which stadium will World Cup 2022 be held in?

In actual fact, there are eight stadia where various matches will be held during Qatar 2022. However, the big finale will be held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, which was built especially for the tournament.

The Lusail Iconic Stadium has a capacity of 80,000 which is twice the number of seats available in many of the other participating stadia, although the Al Bayt Stadium has a 60,000 spectator capacity.

The full list of Qatar 2022 stadia are:

Lusail Stadium, Lusail

Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

Stadium 974, Doha

Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

Education City Stadium, Doha

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

And you will be pleased to know that all the World Cup stadia in Qatar will be fully air-conditioned using state-of-the-art systems to ensure both the players and the fans stay comfortable.

Has work on the stadiums been finished?

Yes, all eight of the stadiums that will be hosting World Cup events have been completed, but as of writing this, the main stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, has not been unveiled so it remains to be seen how impressive it will be, although we’re betting it will be pretty impressive being that it cost around $220bn to build in total.

What about traveling to Qatar?

If you’re planning to buy World Cup 2022 tickets, you might well be wondering about traveling to atar. The good news is that if you are traveling from the United States or Canada, you will not need a visa to gain entry into the country, providing you are staying no longer than 30 days.

It is worth remembering, though, that flights around the time of the World Cup will not only be more expensive, but also more scarce, so it is a really good idea to book ahead if you can.

It’s also worth remembering that entry requirements can and do change, so be sure to check out the latest details before you fly – the last thing you want is to be turned away and miss the tournament.

Will I Be able to have a beer at the World Cup?

Most of us Americans love sipping on a cool beer while we watch the match, but as you may already know, Qatar is a Muslim country, and because the consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited in Islam, drinking is very much not a part of Qatari culture.

Despite that, the country is not totally dry. There are a number of private clubs and higher-end hotels that serve alcohol in their bars, and you will be able to purchase a beer in one of several specially designated areas in the FIFA fan zones and participating stadiums.

However, you will not be able to drink alcohol in any public spaces, including out on the street, and Qatar and FIFA have asked the attending fans to respect the culture of the county.

If you are found to be drunk in public, you could be arrested because it is a criminal offense in Qatar. So, if you do want to have a beer or two, pace yourself and act responsibly lest you be hit with a fine or up to six months in prison.

Are there any other rules I should know about?

It’s fair to say that Qatar is a pretty conservative country, but it is also quite diverse with people from around 90 countries globally living and working in the area.

Most of the locals choose to dress conservatively, and although it is not expected that visitors should wear the same kind of dress like the local population, if you want to be respectful of Qatar’s culture, it is a good idea to dress modestly, and of course, wearing your favorite team’s football shirt is totally fine. Ripping it off in celebration of that amazing goal you just saw is probably not.

It is also worth noting that homosexuality is illegal in the country, and public displays of affection between couples of any sexuality is generally frowned upon too. That being said, Fatma Al-Nuaimi, who is handling communications for Qatar 2022 has stressed that everyone will be welcome no matter what, and it has been revealed that rainbow flags, in solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community, and the local people are ready and looking forward to having people from all cultures come to explore their beautiful country. So, it’s probably a good idea to be more reserved than you might at home, but there is probably no need to be too concerned as long as you stay respectful.

How many fans are attending the Cup?

Organizers believe that around 1.5 million football fans will descend on Qatar during the course of World Cup 2022.

How will I find somewhere to stay?

Don’t panic! Although there are only roughly 175,000 hotel and apartment rooms available, the Qatari government has come up with an ingenious solution to house fans during World Cup 2022.

In fact, they have leased a couple of luxury liners, which will be docked and used as floating hotels during the tournament. There are 4000 cabins available in total.

If that doesn’t, ahem, float your boat, then you could also opt to stay in the nearby United Arab Emirates which is known for its high-class hotels and apartments, and which is a short 70-minute flight from Doha, providing you are staying in Dubai.

A cheaper alternative, which will also enable you to soak up more of the fan atmosphere, is to simply camp at one of several fan villages that will be set up for the tournament.

What about transport?

One of the best things about World Cup 2022 is that they have fully embraced sustainability. This means that, once you have arrived at Hamad International Airport in Qatar, there will be plenty of green transport options available for getting you to and from your accommodation, and more importantly, to the matches in time.

In fact, a new metro system has been built and it offered direct access to five of the stadiums, with the other three being serviced by regular shuttles.

If you have a Hay’ya Card, which all fans are required to have to gain entry to the matches, then you will be able to travel by metro, shuttle, and tram completely free of charge too, providing it is a match day.

Is there anything else to do while I’m in Qatar?

Of course, although you might be traveling to see your country play in the World Cup, it would be a shame to miss out on some of the other experiences. Qatar is a unique and diverse culture with lots of interesting things to see and do.

While you’re there, if you get the chance between matches, you should definitely try to check out the Museum of Islamic Art, for example, which is full of world-renowned artifacts and some of the best examples of Islamic art you will ever see.

You should also try to visit a restaurant or two to sample the Machb?s, which is basically a dish consisting of rice, vegetables, and meat, which may sound pretty simple, but it is slow-cooked to give it depth of flavor and lightly spiced to really make your mouth water.

Now you know everything there is to know about the World Cup, you can sit back and really enjoy Qatar 2022 like a real fan. You’re sure to be on the edge of your seat.